Energizer Resources Nears Completion of Detailed Engineering Study; Hires Former MD of DRA Africa in Preparation for Commencement of Mine Construction

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Energizer Resources Inc. (TSX:EGZ) (OTCQB:ENZR) (FRANKFURT:A1CXW3) ("Energizer" or the "Company") announces that a Detailed Engineering Study on its 100%-owned Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar is expected to be completed by March 31, 2017. The decision to commence a Detailed Engineering Study was based on the positive results of the Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) Study, which was completed this past November.

Detailed Engineering represents the final stage of project development and is performed before project construction starts and when the procurement of equipment to construct a mine is imminent. It follows Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) and consists of detailed diagrams and drawings for construction, civil works, instrumentation, control system, electrical facilities, management of suppliers, schedule of activities, cost schedules, and economic evaluation.

Former Managing Director of DRA Africa Joins as Mining Engineer Consultant

The Company announces that Mr. Johann de Bruin, former Managing Director of DRA Africa (DRA), has joined Energizer as a consultant. DRA is the largest and most successful African-based mining engineering and construction (EPC/EPCM) company, with 20 offices in 5 continents and over 3000 employees around the globe.

DRA prepared the Company's Feasibility Study on the Molo Project in 2015 with Mr. de Bruin acting at the time as the primary liaison between DRA and the Company. Mr. de Bruin also served on Energizer's board of directors from 2012 until 2014, when he stepped down to focus on his increasing responsibilities at DRA as Managing Director.

Mr. de Bruin's mandate will be to oversee all aspects regarding the operational readiness of the Molo Project as the Company prepares for the commencement of procurement for mine infrastructure. He will be specifically responsible for:

i) the review and formation of the Molo mine operating team

ii) the review of all mine-item cost structures to ensure that the project is optimally prepared for the implementation phase; and

iii) assistance in the execution of the mine plan schedule with specific focus on cost and time management control

Mr. de Bruin will support the Company's Senior Vice-President of Operations, Robin Borley, and together will ensure that the project, post-funding, meets all operational requirements during the implementation process. Mr. Borley was the former director of mining for DRA before joining Energizer full-time in 2013 as both Senior Vice-President and Director, and is an expert in project set-up and technical mining knowledge.

The combined skill-sets of both Mr. Borley and Mr. de Bruin, honed from their respective tenures at DRA, provide Energizer with an unparalleled expertise in the successful implementation and optimized delivery of complex, multi-disciplinary mining projects in developing jurisdictions, and specifically in Madagascar.

Craig Scherba, P. Geo, President and CEO of Energizer stated, "The decision to initiate detailed engineering indicates the advanced stage that Energizer has achieved in the development of its Molo Project and our expectation that we can achieve our goal to begin producing graphite by year end. The addition of Mr. de Bruin to our already solid engineering team signals yet another major milestone in the development of the Molo mine. The proven track record that Johann and Robin have in delivering complex projects in complex jurisdictions will further aid to reduce the overall project risk and is a differentiator to the many projects out there where management may lack the experience in delivering a mine. Investors can take great comfort in the fact that Energizer's team has the proven experience to deliver the project once funding is secured".

About Mr. Johann de Bruin

Johann de Bruin has an impressive track record as a seasoned mining industry engineer and executive with substantial knowledge of mining operations on the African continent, Australia and Canada.

Mr. de Bruin retired as Managing Director from DRA in November 2016 after successfully navigating DRA through the diversification of its business into Central, East & West Africa. Mr. de Bruin was responsible for leading a globalization agenda that included two significant acquisitions and a horizontal integration into energy, water and agriculture to create sustainability. During his tenure at DRA, Mr. de Bruin was instrumental in growing the mining project portfolio to include design and construction of 35 platinum concentrators, 42 coal processing plants and 12 metallurgical plants across multiple commodities, collectively valued at over $5 billion.

Energizer to Exhibit at the 2017 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) International Convention, Trade Show & Investors Exchange.

The Company wishes to invite all current and potential investors to visit Booth 2510 and discuss first-hand with management the latest progress and developments on its Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The PDAC is being held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 5th to March 8th. For more information on the PDAC, please visit www.pdac.ca/convention.

About Energizer Resources

Energizer Resources is a mineral exploration and mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that is developing its 100%-owned, feasibility-stage Molo Graphite Project in southern Madagascar. Please see the Feasibility Study titled, "Molo Feasibility Study, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, On the Molo Graphite Project located near the village of Fotadrevo in the Province of Toliara, Madagascar" prepared by DRA Projects (Pty) Limited, effective date February 6, 2015.

