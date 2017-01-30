Energous Announces Availability of WattUp Wireless Power RF-Transmit IC

Wireless Charging Leader Unveils Powerful One-Chip Solution

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Energous Corporation ( NASDAQ : WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wire-free charging technology that provides over-the-air power at a distance, in partnership with Dialog Semiconductor plc ( XETRA : DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting (SSL) and Bluetooth® low energy (LE) technology, today announced the availability of an application-specific integrated circuit (IC), RF-transmit chip.

"This new IC will be the backbone of our transmitter technology moving forward and our efforts to miniaturize and reduce costs for our customers will allow WattUp transmitters to be included in-the-box with many consumer devices," said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous. "By combining multiple discrete components present in our early reference designs into a single silicon chip, we can significantly reduce the cost and silicon footprint requirements of our transmitters while decreasing the bill of materials for our customers."

The WattUp wireless power RF-transmit IC offers the following features:

RF power transmitter IC

Integrates CPU, RF-transmitter and on-chip DC-DC conversion into a single 7mm x 7mm IC

Minimizes required board space, enabling ultra-small charging transmitters

Software for seamless integration with Dialog BLE

Simplifies WattUp wireless power transmitter system implementation

Evaluation kits sampling now

The new WattUp IC is the first chip to be made available following the announcement of Dialog Semiconductor's strategic partnership and investment in Energous Corporation in November 2016. The $10 million investment and partnership saw Dialog become the exclusive component supplier of WattUp ICs and allows Energous to leverage Dialog's broad sales and distribution channels to accelerate market adoption.

"We're pleased to see the results of our partnership with Energous Corporation in the form of the WattUp wireless power RF-transmit IC," said Mark Tyndall, senior vice president, Corporate Development and Strategy of Dialog Semiconductor. "We partnered with Energous because we see the potential of their technology to revolutionize the wireless charging landscape, and we believe that this new IC will demonstrate how our partnership can transform device charging."

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation is the developer of WattUp® -- an award-winning, wire-free charging technology that will transform the way consumers and industries charge and power electronic devices at home, in the office, in the car and beyond. WattUp is a revolutionary radio frequency (RF) based charging solution that delivers intelligent, scalable power via radio bands, similar to a Wi-Fi router. WattUp differs from older wireless charging systems in that it delivers contained power, at a distance, to multiple devices -- thus resulting in a wire-free experience that saves users from having to remember to plug in their devices. For more information, please visit Energous.com, or follow Energous on Twitter and Facebook.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2016, it had approximately $1.198 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 1,770 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

