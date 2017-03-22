Energous Corporation Adds Nick Alexopoulos and Franco De Flaviis to Its Board of Advisors

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Energous Corporation ( NASDAQ : WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wire-free charging technology that provides over-the-air power at a distance, today announced the addition of Nick Alexopoulos and Franco De Flaviis to its board of advisors. For more information, visit: http://ir.energous.com/board-of-advisors.

Dr. Nick Alexopoulos most recently served as vice president for Antennas, RF Technologies and University Relations at Broadcom Corporation. Prior to that, he served as the Dean of the Henry Samueli School of Engineering at the University of California at Irvine (UCI), a position he held from 1997 to 2008. Previously, he was a member of the faculty at the Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) from 1969 to 1996, where he served as Chair of the Electrical Engineering Department between the years 1987 and 1992. While at UCLA, he also served as Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs between 1986 and 1987. Dr. Alexopoulos was elected an IEEE Fellow for his contributions to the understanding of substrate-superstrate effects on printed circuit antennas and integrated microwave circuits. He was elected to the United States National Academy of Engineering for his contributions to microwave circuits, antennas, and structures for low observable technologies, and for contributions in engineering education. Dr. Alexopoulos is highly cited in Computer Science and has received two IEEE Best Journal Paper Awards.

Dr. Franco De Flaviis is a tenured professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of California at Irvine (UCI). Dr. De Flaviis has been consulting for companies in CMOS passive design, small form factor antennas, and phased array systems. He was a long-time consultant to Broadcom Corporation working on antenna design and CMOS passives and has also previously consulted for Motorola Inc., Atlantic Aerospace, and various small start-up, high tech companies. Dr. De Flaviis has authored and co-authored over 200 papers in refereed journals and conference proceedings, filed several international patents and authored one book and three book chapters. He is a member of the URSI Commission B and was elected to the grade of IEEE Fellow in 2014. His research interests include the development of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) for RF applications fabricated on unconventional substrates such as printed circuit board and microwave laminates, with particular emphasis on reconfigurable antenna and front-end systems. He is also active in the research field of highly integrated packaging for RF and wireless applications and small size, low-cost antenna array for personal communication systems and vehicle. Dr. De Flaviis received his degree (Laurea "Summa Cum Laude") in electronics engineering from the University of Ancona in Italy in 1990. He was a visiting student in 1991 at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) working on ultralow distortion resistive mixers. Dr. De Flaviis then received his M.S. and Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering from the Department of Electrical Engineering at UCLA in 1994 and 1997 respectively, followed by his post-doctoral fellowship on full-wave analysis of nonlinear dielectrics for microwave structures in 1998.

"Antennas and RF technology are core elements of our industry-leading WattUp wireless power technology. Adding Nick and Franco to our Advisory Board enables Energous to draw upon their considerable experience and expertise as we continue to enhance and advance our technology," said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous. "Nick and Franco's high standing in the international engineering community will also serve as a beacon to draw additional top engineering talent to our world-class development organization. We are very fortunate to have the benefit of their guidance and support."

