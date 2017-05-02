Energous Corporation Announces FCC Approval of Advanced Near Field WattUp Solution

New Near Field transmitter based on recently released DA4100 WattUp wireless power RF-transmit IC

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Energous Corporation ( NASDAQ : WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wire-free charging technology that provides over-the-air power at a distance, today announced that it has received Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval of an advanced Near Field WattUp transmitter reference design. The updated transmitter is based on the recently announced DA4100 WattUp wireless power transmitter chip which is made available through the company's strategic partner, Dialog Semiconductor. The DA4100 integrates multiple discrete components into a single silicon chip, reducing cost and implementation footprint, making an ideal in-the-box charging solution for many of today's small electronic devices.

"This next generation Near Field transmitter reference design continues to advance the WattUp competitive advantages for small form factor and IoT devices with substantially lower bill of materials costs and a smaller footprint directly resulting from higher levels of system integration," said Stephen Rizzone, Energous president and CEO. "The new transmitter reference design can be the power source for a number of WattUp-enabled hearing aids, wearables and hearables, Bluetooth tracking devices and fitness band receivers."

The new and advanced Near Field WattUp transmitter reference design offers more power, improved spatial and orientation freedom, as well as a high level of security pairing of the transmitter and device-under-charge. The WattUp wire-free charging technology eliminates connectors and charging contacts while enabling waterproof designs for small electronic devices. For more information on the DA4100 chip, visit: http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/da4100.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation is the developer of WattUp® -- an award-winning, wire-free charging technology that will transform the way consumers and industries charge and power electronic devices at home, in the office, in the car and beyond. WattUp is a revolutionary radio frequency (RF) based charging solution that delivers intelligent, scalable power via radio bands, similar to a Wi-Fi router. WattUp differs from older wireless charging systems in that it delivers contained power, at a distance, to multiple devices -- thus resulting in a wire-free experience that saves users from having to remember to plug in their devices. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

