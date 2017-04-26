Energous Corporation to Host First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call on May 10, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. PT

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Energous Corporation ( NASDAQ : WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wire-free charging technology that provides over-the-air power at a distance, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Interested parties can access the call by dialing 866-235-9911 within the United States or 412-317-1083 from international locations and asking to be connected to the Energous Corporation conference call. The call will also be broadcast on the Energous website at www.energous.com, where it will be archived for at least one year.

For those unable to attend the live call, a replay will be available through May 17, 2017 by dialing 877-344-7529 within the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, using conference ID 10105937.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation is the developer of WattUp® -- an award-winning, wire-free charging technology that will transform the way consumers and industries charge and power electronic devices at home, in the office, in the car and beyond. WattUp is a revolutionary radio frequency (RF) based charging solution that delivers intelligent, scalable power via radio bands, similar to a Wi-Fi router. WattUp differs from older wireless charging systems in that it delivers contained power, at a distance, to multiple devices -- thus resulting in a wire-free experience that saves users from having to remember to plug in their devices. For more information, please visit Energous.com.