Energous Corporation Reports 2016 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Energous Corporation ( NASDAQ : WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wire-free charging technology that provides over-the-air power at a distance, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016, and provided an update on its operational progress.

Recent Highlights

In recent months, Energous has:

Announced that a number of early-stage customers are in various phases of integrating WattUp technology into their consumer products. Energous chose these customers from 100 current active sales engagements because of their focus on innovation, high quality products, ability to quickly integrate the WattUp technology and short product cycles.

Made significant integration progress with Dialog Semiconductor ( XETRA : DLG), whereby all WattUp chipsets will be ordered through Dialog, carry the Dialog brand and be shipped and supported by Dialog.

: Said that the company expects to receive orders for WattUp chipsets in the second and third quarters of 2017, which will be filled by Dialog. Energous anticipates recognizing revenues in the quarter during which these chipsets are shipped from Dialog to its customers.

Successfully completed milestone projects with the company's tier-one strategic partner, resulting in the recognition of $130,000 in engineering services revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016, and anticipated recognition of an additional $500,000 in revenue during the first quarter of 2017.

Said it was on track to complete FCC certification of its mid field transmitter, with a goal of completing certification by the end the second quarter of 2017, in time for the currently scheduled first release of mid field WattUp transmitters in late 2017.

"Energous is on track to develop and successfully commercialize a new technology that has never before been available, and that will have what we believe is a far-reaching impact on the consumer and enterprise markets," said Stephen R. Rizzone, President and CEO. "The company is working toward shipping fully commercialized WattUp chipsets, expanding its customer base, and securing FCC approval for its longer range charging solutions. We are singularly focused on building a highly relevant and valuable company for the long-term, and firmly believe we will exit this year positioned for significant, ongoing growth."

Unaudited 2016 Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016, Energous recorded:

Revenue of approximately $130,000.

Operating expenses of $14.7 million, comprised of $9.7 million in research and development, $4.0 million in general and administrative costs, and $1.0 million in sales and marketing.

Net loss of $14.6 million, or a loss of $0.75 per basic and diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $10.2 million.

$31.3 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter, with no debt.

Unaudited 2016 Full-Year Financial Results

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, Energous recorded:

Revenue of approximately $1.5 million.

Operating expenses of $47.3 million, comprised of $32.8 million in research and development, $11.2 million in general and administrative costs, and $3.2 million in sales and marketing.

Net loss of $45.8 million, or a loss of $2.60 per basic and diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $35.4 million.

2016 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Conference Call

Energous will host a conference call to discuss its financial results, recent progress and prospects for the future.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Energous presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. The company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Energous believes that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of its reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.

-- Financial Tables Follow --

Energous Corporation BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,258,637 $ 29,872,564 Accounts receivable 149,500 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,374,585 722,249 Prepaid rent, current 80,784 80,784 Total current assets 32,863,506 30,675,597 Property and equipment, net 2,209,475 1,730,365 Prepaid rent, non-current 137,452 218,236 Other assets 48,507 51,330 Total assets $ 35,258,940 $ 32,675,528 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,707,763 $ 2,324,973 Accrued expenses 1,867,995 1,075,879 Deferred revenue 131,959 - Total current liabilities 6,707,717 3,400,852 Stockholders' equity: Preferred Stock, $0.00001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2016 and 2015; no shares issued or outstanding. - - Common Stock, $0.00001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2016 and 2015; 20,367,929 and 16,298,208 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively. 202 161 Additional paid-in capital 153,075,595 107,981,695 Accumulated deficit (124,524,574 ) (78,707,180 ) Total stockholders' equity 28,551,223 29,274,676 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,258,940 $ 32,675,528

Energous Corporation STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenue: Engineering product development $ 129,786 $ - $ 1,451,941 $ 2,500,000 Total revenue 129,786 - 1,451,941 2,500,000 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,751,759 5,816,851 32,832,677 18,825,041 Sales and marketing 1,011,554 703,189 3,201,549 3,221,303 General and administrative 3,981,592 2,367,412 11,248,435 8,030,995 Total operating expenses 14,744,905 8,887,452 47,282,661 30,077,339 Loss from operations (14,615,119 ) (8,887,452 ) (45,830,720 ) (27,577,339 ) Other income: Interest income 3,885 3,272 13,326 15,637 Total 3,885 3,272 13,326 15,637 Net loss $ (14,611,234 ) $ (8,884,180 ) $ (45,817,394 ) $ (27,561,702 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.75 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (2.60 ) $ (2.07 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 19,532,158 14,478,221 17,649,013 13,303,715