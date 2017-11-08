Energous Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - November 08, 2017) - Energous Corporation ( NASDAQ : WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wire-free, over-the-air, power-at-a-distance charging technology, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, and provided an update on its operational progress.

Recent Highlights

Energous completed first ever commercial shipment of silicon chips in October through its partner Dialog Semiconductor

Increased its patent count to 89 as of November 8, from 69 as of September 30, and 54 as of June 30

Third Quarter Highlights

Continued toward FCC certification for Mid Field transmitter with Energous successful completion of additional tests

Introduced GaN-based high power near field charging solution, designed for larger devices such as smartphones, tablets and smart speakers

Received additional $15 Million investment from strategic component supplier, Dialog Semiconductor

Successfully completed key engineering milestone projects with the company's Tier 1 strategic partner

Recognized $250,000 in engineering services revenue for the 2017 third quarter

Reduced cash burn rate to $7.8 million in the quarter, on lower cash expenses

"Energous recently marked another major milestone by shipping, through our partner Dialog, our first ever WattUp chipsets in October. In the third quarter we worked with our Telecommunications Certification Board, or TCB, to successfully complete additional tests and provide additional documentation in the form of a compliance document to the FCC as part of the certification process for the first at-a-distance wireless charging transmitter. We also focused our resources on a sub-set of opportunities that represent the fastest path to shipment of WattUp enabled consumer products and meaningful revenues," said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO. "We continue to execute on the long-term vision of delivering the next generation of wireless power solutions that provide high power, fast charging contact-based solutions along with the unique ability to charge at-a-distance, offering the utility and flexibility consumers are seeking."

Unaudited 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, Energous recorded:

Revenue of $250,000

Operating expenses of $13.0 million (GAAP), comprised of $8.7 million in research and development, $3.1 million in general and administrative costs, and $1.1 million in sales and marketing expenses

Net loss of $12.7 million, or a loss of $0.58 per basic and diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $7.9 million

$20.2 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter, with no debt, inclusive of the investment by Dialog Semiconductor

2017 Third Quarter Conference Call

Energous will host a conference call to discuss its financial results, recent progress and prospects for the future.

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Phone: 866-235-9911 (domestic); 412-317-1083 (international)

Replay: Accessible through November 15, 2017

877-344-7529 (domestic); 412-317-0088 (international); passcode 10113490

Webcast: Accessible at Energous.com; archive available for approximately one year

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Energous presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. The company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Energous believes that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of its reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.

About Energous Corporation

Safe Harbor Statement

-- Financial Tables Follow --

Energous Corporation BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) As of September 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,223,859 $ 31,258,637 Accounts receivable 250,500 149,500 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 719,931 1,374,585 Prepaid rent, current 80,784 80,784 Total current assets 21,275,074 32,863,506 Property and equipment, net 1,724,500 2,209,475 Prepaid rent, non-current 76,864 137,452 Other assets 32,512 48,507 Total assets $ 23,108,950 $ 35,258,940 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,169,930 $ 4,707,763 Accrued expenses 1,658,816 1,867,995 Deferred revenue 29,136 131,959 Total current liabilities 3,857,882 6,707,717 Stockholders' equity: Preferred Stock, $0.00001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016; no shares issued or outstanding. - - Common Stock, $0.00001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016; 22,162,643 and 20,367,929 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively. 220 202 Additional paid-in capital 181,915,820 153,075,595 Accumulated deficit (162,664,972 ) (124,524,574 ) Total stockholders' equity 19,251,068 28,551,223 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,108,950 $ 35,258,940

Energous Corporation STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue: Engineering product development $ 250,000 $ 1,003,973 $ 1,124,874 $ 1,322,155 Total revenue 250,000 1,003,973 1,124,874 1,322,155 Operating expenses: Research and development 8,743,434 7,944,465 25,788,621 23,080,918 Sales and marketing 1,141,852 736,751 3,924,617 2,189,995 General and administrative 3,116,337 2,450,778 9,560,651 7,266,843 Total operating expenses 13,001,623 11,131,994 39,273,889 32,537,756 Loss from operations (12,751,623 ) (10,128,021 ) (38,149,015 ) (31,215,601 ) Other income (expense): Loss on sales of property and equipment, net - - (726 ) - Interest income 3,375 2,958 9,343 9,441 Total 3,375 2,958 8,617 9,441 Net loss $ (12,748,248 ) $ (10,125,063 ) $ (38,140,398 ) $ (31,206,160 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.58 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (1.81 ) $ (1.83 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 21,958,729 17,912,743 21,034,391 17,016,717