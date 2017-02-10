Energous Receives Edison Award for WattUp Wireless Charging Technology

Energous to be Recognized at Edison Awards Gala on April 20 in New York

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - Energous Corporation ( NASDAQ : WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wire-free charging technology that provides over-the-air power at a distance, today announced that WattUp has been named a 2017 Award Finalist by the internationally renowned Edison Awards™. The distinguished awards, inspired by Thomas Edison's persistence and inventiveness, recognize innovation, creativity and ingenuity in the global economy. The ranking of award finalists will be announced April 20, 2017 at the Edison Awards Annual Gala, to be held in the historic Ballroom of the Capitale in New York City.

"It's exciting to see companies like Energous continuing Thomas Edison's legacy of challenging conventional thinking," said Frank Bonafilia, Edison Awards' executive director. "Each year the Edison Awards recognize game-changing products, and we believe WattUp from Energous is a stellar example of a technology that pushes the boundaries of innovation."

"We're honored to take home one of the coveted Edison Awards, which recognizes Energous' ongoing commitment to innovation and ingenuity," said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous. "Our team of talented engineers has made significant strides in the past year, delivering impressive breakthroughs in bringing true, at-a-distance charging to the market and meeting a real consumer need. Building off our announcements and success earlier this year at CES, we're excited to see WattUp-enabled partner products come to bear in 2017."

WattUp is a revolutionary radio frequency (RF) based charging solution that delivers intelligent, scalable power via radio bands, similar to a Wi-Fi router. WattUp differs from older wireless charging systems in that it delivers power at a distance, to multiple devices -- thus resulting in a wire-free experience that saves users from having to remember to plug in their devices. It can transform the way consumers and industries charge and power electronic devices at home, in the office, in the car and beyond.

Edison Award nominees are judged by more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from across the nation whose votes acknowledge the finalists' success in meeting the award's stringent criteria of quality. The voting panel includes members of the American Productivity and Quality Center (APQC), Chief Marketing Officer Council (CMO), and Design Management Institute (DMI), among others. Energous joins the ranks of previous Edison Award winners including:

About Energous Corporation

For more information, please visit Energous.com, or follow Energous on Twitter and Facebook.

About the Edison Awards

The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. For more information about the Edison Awards, Edison Universe and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.

