Energy-Enhanced CBD Hemp Oil Offers Surprising Health Benefits

WHITE CITY, OR--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Scientists at Vital Force Technology (VFT) labs are excited to announce their research and results into energetically enhancing a popular alternative health supplement, cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD oil. Through careful formulation and extensive testing, VFT labs have been able to develop a targeted energetic formula that supports, and possibly amplifies, the inherent benefits of CBD oil while adding complementing energetic properties as well.

Vital Force Technology's ongoing lab tests indicate that their proprietary energetic formula infused into hemp-derived, Elixinol CBD hemp oil supports the human endocannabinoid system (ECS) as well as the homeostasis mechanism which in turn helps cells to function at optimal levels throughout the body.

The combination of energy and CBD oil has also demonstrated support for improving the body's natural inflammatory response. An improved body's natural inflammatory response can potentially decrease chronic inflammation. Chronic inflammation has been identified as a component, and in some cases possibly a contributing factor, of many human maladies including obesity, hypertension, cancer, arteriosclerosis, and autism among others.

Outside research has shown that CBD oil has many notable health benefits. Cannabinoid-related products have been widely studied for their ability to regulate emotions and their potential positive effects on anxiety and other maladaptive emotional responses. There are also results indicating that CBD oil offers significant neuroprotective effects including enhancing mitochondrial functions and reducing oxidative stress.

Galina Kalyuzhny, one of the physicists with Vital Force Technology, shares, "Our team has studied how proprietary VFT energy formulas can enhance and complement herbal supplements for decades, so expanding our research to include CBD oil was a natural choice. We have been astounded by the initial positive results in our lab and reports from our participating doctors and healthcare practitioners as they implement the infused oil into patient wellness regimes."

The official VFT-enhanced product, Vital360 CBD, is being introduced into the Energy Tools International product line and will be available to interested practitioners and their clients in early 2017. To find out more about Vital360 and ongoing developments, visit Vital Force Technology online at http://vitalforcetechnology.com/.

About Vital Force Technology

Founded in 2000 by Russian Radio-Physicist and Inventor Dr. Yury Kronn, and President and CEO Constance Kronn., Vital Force™ Technology (VFT) offers a range of innovative, energetic signature formulas for wellness, personal care, animal care and agriculture markets. Headquartered in White City, Oregon, the firm is a global market leader in bio-energetic ingredients. VFT also markets numerous health and wellness energetic formulas under the same name. The company serves thousands of clinicians and practitioners in over 40 countries, as well as a growing number of leading-edge manufacturers. For more information about Vital Force™ Technology and its energetic formulas, visit http://www.vitalforcetechnology.com.