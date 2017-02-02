Energy Source Completes LED Retrofit for Axcelis Technologies

Company installs Revolution Lighting Technologies' industry-leading LED solutions to reduce energy costs and deliver superior light output; retrofit expected to decrease annual lighting energy usage by more than 50%

PROVIDENCE, RI--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Energy Source, a division of Revolution Lighting Technologies, today announced that it has recently completed an LED retrofit project for Axcelis Technologies, Inc., in Beverly, Mass. The "turnkey" retrofit of Axcelis's 400,000 sq. ft. advanced technology center facilities, including interior and exterior spaces, is expected to reduce annual lighting energy use by more than 50% and achieve a payback of less than three years.

Energy Source's "turnkey" services began with the detailed testing and evaluation of Revolution Lighting's LED tubes, concluding its LED solutions will improve lighting efficiency by over 50%, while increasing light output for enhanced safety. After the initial stages of development, Energy Source worked closely with Axcelis Technologies to achieve the lighting retrofit energy savings on time and within budget, managing all phases of the project, including scope and budget development, final material selection, pursuit and securing of project incentives, and project management.

As a world-leading provider of equipment and services to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Axcelis was focused on incorporating the latest LED lighting technology to achieve its operational, safety and environmental goals. Energy Source made it easy to achieve these goals, carefully analyzing existing facility lighting to recommend the most compatible high quality LED solution to maximize return on investment and long term benefits. Revolution Lighting's T8 Uni-Fit Ballast Ready LED tubes were selected, providing an industry leading 70,000 hour lamp life, which is three times longer than conventional lighting, combined its market leading 10-year warranty, to provide years of energy and maintenance cost savings for Axcelis.

"We wanted to introduce the latest LED lighting solutions throughout our facilities that not only improve energy use, but also improves the quality of light output for our employees," said Don Godfrey, Facilities, Real Estate Manager, Axcelis Technologies, Inc. "Energy Source acted as an integral partner, providing extensive time and effort, in particular throughout critical decision making processes, to ensure a successful project."

"We are proud to work closely with Axcelis Technologies, providing unparalleled customer service through our experienced and knowledgeable team to successfully achieve their energy efficiency goals," said Ron Sliney, Vice President, Energy Source. "Selection by Axcelis Technologies demonstrates the confidence in our company's dedication to delivering quality service at every point in a project."

