Energy Storage Expert Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud to Keynote 34th Annual International Battery Seminar and Exhibit

WILTON, CT--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Cadenza Innovation, a pioneering provider of energy storage solutions based on disruptive architectures for lithium-ion battery packs, today announced that Founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud will keynote at the International Battery Seminar and Exhibit. Now in its 34th year and one of the most respected industry gatherings, the conference will showcase the state-of-the-art in energy storage technology developments for consumer, automotive, military and industrial applications. Slated for March 20-23 at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center in Florida, this year's agenda will focus specifically on four tracks: R&D, Manufacturing, Applications and Engineering.

The battery industry is experiencing surging momentum on all fronts, most notably revenues, shipments and innovation. This is fueled by the success in providing the portable power era with customized lithium-ion battery technology and Six Sigma manufacturing -- all supported by now-well-established global supply chains. To build on this worldwide expansion, though, the battery industry must apply the knowledge it has gained during the past two decades; knowledge based on some of the sector's most tremendous successes as well as its most visible failures.

During her March 22 address, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will delve into the key parameters for industry growth that are too often considered mutually exclusive -- greater energy density, better safety and lower cost. She will note that the unparalleled transformation underway in the transportation market is prompting unprecedented opportunities for collaboration across business and technology disciplines as well as country borders. Such partnerships will play a foundational role in defining the future of electric transport.

Emphasizing that integrated battery systems design is increasingly critical for electric utilities, the lithium-ion battery industry veteran will describe an evolving sector that encompasses open-ended, large systems interfacing with the present-day utility industry, the new electric car storage potential and renewable electricity generation.

Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will also comment on why China's rapid market development and progressive policies are adding to global complexity by enabling new supply and manufacturing industries. Notably, the U.S. and EU are doubling down with their own substantial investments to build very large centers of innovation and manufacturing. That, in turn, is fueling a global ecosystem that is opening doors to innovators who are teaming up with established battery and non-battery players alike to bring the next generation of energy storage products to market.

"The International Battery Seminar and Exhibit is the premier event for meeting with industry leaders from around the world," said Dr. Lampe-Onnerud. "My goal is to inspire global collaboration while staying true to best practices with respect to design and systems integration. The time is right for taking high-density, low cost, safe energy storage solutions to the next generation."

"With this year's conference exploring battery safety, engineering reliability and developments in delivering higher performance at lower costs, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud's industry experience and proven track record couldn't be more suitable," said Shep Wolsky, Conference Founder. "We're pleased to have her as a keynote speaker."

Among the world's foremost authorities on battery chemistry and design, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud is a 20-year battery industry expert. She is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; has shared insights into energy storage and climate change at Davos and for various United Nations groups; is an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Hall of Fame winner and MIT Technology Review Young Innovator award recipient; and has earned multiple distinctions for her commitment to environmental sustainability.

Dr. Lampe-Onnerud's latest venture, Cadenza Innovation, is bringing to market a safe, low cost and high-performance technology platform for licensing to lithium-ion battery manufacturers worldwide. Cadenza has secured more than $7 million in oversubscribed Series A funding. Led by Golden Seeds, investors include Connecticut Innovations, Scale Investors, Summit Power Group Co-chairman Eric Redman, and entrepreneur, philanthropist and investor Mark Torrance, along with prominent angel investors from Asia, Europe and North America. Additionally, the company has earned funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) and the state of New York. The company's first target markets are transportation and residential/grid energy storage. Earlier in her career, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud founded Boston-Power, which today is based in China.

Cadenza Innovation was founded in 2012 by Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud, one of the pre-eminent battery experts in the world. With corporate headquarters in Wilton, Connecticut, the company's mission is to deploy its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise along with its key technology partners to build Cadenza Innovation into a global technology leader in energy density, lowest cost and safety. Driven by an unmatched team of industry experts, a number of whom held key leadership roles at lithium-ion battery cell, pack and system provider Boston-Power and Arthur D. Little, Cadenza Innovation is licensing its technology to allow immediate access to its highly simplified design for large lithium-ion energy storage systems. For more information, visit www.cadenzainnovation.com.

