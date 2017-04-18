Energy Storage Expert Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud to Present at 2017 Angel Capital Association Summit

Battery Industry Entrepreneur and Cadenza Innovation Founder to Discuss New Investment Models That Help Angels Minimize Risk While Maximizing Returns

WILTON, CT--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Cadenza Innovation, a pioneering provider of energy storage solutions based on disruptive architectures for lithium-ion battery packs, today announced that Founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud will speak at the 2017 Angel Capital Association Summit. The world's premier professional development event for angel investors, the ACA Summit will be held April 26-28 at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis.

A collective of more than 13,000 accredited angel investors, the ACA is the largest angel professional development organization in the world. Its annual ACA Summit brings together 700-plus investors and professionals in the startup ecosystem to share best practices in angel investing; discuss the latest data and trends in startup investing in tech and life sciences; and listen to presentations from thought-leading investors and entrepreneurs.

At the ACA Summit, on Thursday, April 27, from 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. PDT, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will participate in the panel "Structured Exit - How to Structure Angel Investments to Ensure Returns, Independent of the Company's Exit." The session will be moderated by Gwen Edwards, one of Golden Seed's leaders in San Francisco/Silicon Valley; the firm is one of the world's largest investor groups focused on supporting women entrepreneurs. Also featuring BJ Lackland, CEO of Lighter Capital, and Ian Sobieski, Chairman of Band of Angels, the panel will explore the best practices in structured exits to enable angel investors to achieve the greatest return on their investments while reducing their risks. In her remarks, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will discuss a new investing model she developed to bring Cadenza Innovation to market -- one that's proving especially compelling to seed and angel investors -- that enables entrepreneurs and investors alike to achieve longer-term financial and business objectives.

"With seed and angel investment reaching $6.6 billion in the U.S. alone last year, it's clear that angels are an integral part of the entrepreneur-investor ecosystem," said Dr. Lampe-Onnerud. "Notably, there's emerging interest from angels to back startups that are addressing large, global market opportunities and are capable of delivering compelling returns over a number of years. Cadenza Innovation is an example of that trend, and I'm excited to participate at the ACA Summit to share our story."

"Golden Seeds focuses on identifying high potential startups with additional focus on women-led businesses," said Peggy Wallace, a Managing Partner of Golden Seeds and its Funds. "Cadenza Innovation is emblematic of exactly that type of early stage, high-growth potential business. We're excited to be lead investors in the company and look forward to continued collaboration with Dr. Lampe-Onnerud to ensure success for Cadenza and its investors alike."

Cadenza Innovation is bringing to market a safe, low cost and high-performance technology platform for licensing to lithium-ion battery manufacturers worldwide. Securing more than $7 million in oversubscribed Series A funding, the company is backed by marquee investors that include Golden Seeds, Connecticut Innovations, Scale Investors, Summit Power Group Co-chairman Eric Redman, and entrepreneur, philanthropist and investor Mark Torrance, along with prominent angels from Asia, Europe and North America. Additionally, the company has earned funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) and the state of New York. Cadenza Innovation's first target markets are transportation and residential/grid energy storage.

In addition to founding Cadenza Innovation, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud is among the world's foremost authorities on battery chemistry and design, and a 20-year battery industry expert. She is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; has shared insights into energy storage and climate change at Davos and for various United Nations groups; is an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Hall of Fame winner and MIT Technology Review Young Innovator award recipient; and has earned multiple distinctions for her commitment to environmental sustainability. Earlier in her career, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud founded Boston-Power, which today is based in China.

A prolific speaker, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will also participate on the Future of Clean Transportation Technology panel at Columbia University on Thursday, April 20, from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. EDT. Part of the Center on Global Energy Policy's Women in Energy program, the session will feature Dr. Lampe-Onnerud and experts from Columbia University, MIT and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) discussing the future of clean transportation technology and innovation. Topics will include smart mobility, electric vehicles (EVs) and battery technologies from the technological maturity, market readiness and policy outlook perspectives. Last month, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud keynoted the 34th annual International Battery Seminar and Exhibit, among the most respected industry gatherings showcasing the state-of-the-art in energy storage technology developments for consumer, automotive, military and industrial applications.

Cadenza Innovation was founded in 2012 by Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud, one of the pre-eminent battery experts in the world. With corporate headquarters in Wilton, Connecticut, the company's mission is to deploy its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise along with its key technology partners to build Cadenza Innovation into a global technology leader in energy density, lowest cost and safety. Driven by an unmatched team of industry experts, a number of whom held key leadership roles at lithium-ion battery cell, pack and system provider Boston-Power and Arthur D. Little, Cadenza Innovation is licensing its technology to allow immediate access to its highly simplified design for large lithium-ion energy storage systems. For more information, visit www.cadenzainnovation.com.

