EnergyTechInvestor.com Discusses Aftermarket Service Revenue Opportunity with Capstone CEO Darren Jamison

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - EnergyTech Investor, LLC, a strategic advisory and independent research firm, announced today that Darren Jamison, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine Corporation ( NYSE : CPST), was interviewed by EnergyTechInvestor.com (ETI) regarding its aftermarket business opportunity and related growth drivers and margin expansion.

"The aftermarket business continues to play an important role in achieving profitability. Aftermarket service contracts generally carry attractive margins, which will help drive the margin expansion as the service contract attach rate increases," said Mr. Severson, Founding Partner of EnergyTech Investor, LLC.

About EnergyTech Investor, LLC

EnergyTech Investor, LLC (ETI) is a strategic advisory and independent research firm that delivers innovative investor intelligence programs, investor relations expertise and new investor outreach strategies to companies across the Energy Conversion and Industrial Technology sectors. ETI's mission is to generate insightful and credible information flow between companies and their investors through a broad portfolio of investor intelligence products that helps investors clearly understand the issues impacting a company and their stock price including strategic direction, technology and industry dynamics. EnergyTech Investor was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to the average investor. ETI's mission is to bridge that information gap and deliver solutions to both companies and investors.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation® is the world's leading developer and manufacturer of clean-and-green microturbine power generation systems, and was first to market with its high efficiency air bearing turbine technology. Capstone has shipped thousands of microturbines to customers worldwide. These innovative and award-winning systems have logged millions of documented runtime operating hours and are compliant with current and future emissions regulations. With over 86 distributors worldwide, Capstone's low-emission microturbines serve multiple vertical markets with industry-leading reliability and efficiency. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, providing scalable solutions from 30kW to 30MW. Capstone microturbines can also operate on a variety of gaseous or liquid fuels and are the ideal solution for todays distributed generation needs. Capstone is a member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Combined Heat and Power Partnership which is committed to improving the efficiency of the nation's energy infrastructure and reducing emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases. A UL-Certified ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 company, Capstone is headquartered in the Los Angeles area with sales and/or service centers in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

