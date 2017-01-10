Enfusion Systems Raises Significant Growth Equity Investment

Cloud-based, end-to-end asset management platform company teams up with financial technology growth equity firm FTV Capital

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Enfusion Systems, provider of an innovative, leading cloud-based platform for investment managers, today announced the company has raised a significant minority growth equity investment from FTV Capital. The company will continue to invest in technology, product and client centric service enhancements and will benefit from FTV's strategic financial services network and experience scaling high growth companies across the financial services ecosystem. As part of the transaction, FTV Capital managing partner Brad Bernstein and principal Robert Anderson will join the company's board.

"Both new and established hedge funds as well as other asset managers have been seeking significant improvements in operational efficiency and transparency, so that they can focus on the demands of designing and implementing their investment strategies," said Tarek Hammoud, Enfusion managing partner and chief executive officer. "Nearly 80% of asset managers are using multiple front, middle and backend solutions, creating unnecessary expense, complexity and instability. At Enfusion, we have eliminated multiple operational pain points by providing a technology platform that offers a single, cohesive solution with flexible customization and exhaustive financial product coverage. As we continue to expand our platform and reach, we chose to partner with FTV Capital because of the team's long history in successfully scaling outstanding financial technology companies. We also believe that the financial services executives in FTV's Global Partner Network® can provide important benefits to Enfusion's expansion strategy."

Launched in 2006, Enfusion's Integráta platform offers complete front-to-back office functionality for asset managers, including order and execution management, portfolio management, valuation and risk, full fund accounting, third party connectivity, reconciliations, reporting and fund services, via a single data set. In contrast to legacy asset management solutions, Enfusion's all-in-one Integráta is a cloud-based, fully hosted solution, benefiting customers with cost effective implementation, zero IT footprint and seamless code updates. The technology's single code base allows for unrivaled flexibility and responsiveness in new functionality rollouts to meet customer needs. The dynamic and scalable architecture enables server-based calculations that are consistent across all user instances and faster processing.

Jason Morris, Enfusion's president, noted, "In addition to providing state-of-the-art, integrated portfolio management technology, the team at Enfusion continues to emphasize exceptional customer service. Our client consulting and support teams in New York, Chicago, London and Hong Kong aim to consistently exceed client expectations. Client satisfaction is paramount to our business, and our ability to adapt our software and service to each client's unique needs differentiates us in the market. We take great pride in the fact that 100% of our 200 plus asset management clients act as references on our behalf."

"Every hedge fund manager, family office and investment manager should be seriously considering Enfusion's solutions given the compelling value proposition of the integrated SaaS offering which enables efficient customer onboarding, flexible configuration, consistent and timely functionality updates, the ability to quickly adapt to regulatory and compliance demands, and overall reductions in cost and complexity," said Brad Bernstein, FTV Capital managing partner and head of FTV's New York office. "Enfusion's proven leadership team, with its strategic vision and strong ability to execute, has built a truly differentiated asset management platform, which is reflected in the company's strong 40% plus revenue growth each of the last three years. We are very excited to be partnering with the Enfusion team as the company continues its expansion."

About Enfusion Systems

Enfusion is a SaaS company that offers fully hosted portfolio and risk management solutions for hedge funds and traditional asset managers. Enfusion's offering, Integráta, provides asset managers full front-to-back office functionality (including order and execution management, portfolio management, reconciliations, valuations and risk, full fund accounting, and fund services) across asset classes on a single data set. Enfusion was originally founded in 1997 as a technology and operations consulting firm. After noticing a gap in the marketplace for a multi-tenant cloud-based portfolio management system, the managing partners focused their efforts and launched Integráta in 2006. Enfusion has offices in Chicago, New York, London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.enfusionsystems.com.

About FTV Capital

FTV Capital is a growth equity investment firm that has raised over $2.7 billion to invest in high-growth companies offering a range of innovative solutions in three sectors: enterprise technology & services, financial services, and payments & transaction processing. FTV's experienced team leverages its domain expertise and proven track record in each of these sectors to help motivated management teams accelerate growth. FTV also provides companies with access to its Global Partner Network, a group of the world's leading enterprises and executives who have helped FTV portfolio companies for nearly two decades. Founded in 1998, FTV Capital has invested in 95 portfolio companies including companies in the financial services ecosystem such as Apex Fund Services, Aspire Financial Services, ETF Securities, Financial Engines (IPO, March 2010), IndexIQ (acquired by New York Life Investment Management), InvestCloud, PowerShares Capital Management (acquired by Invesco), Swan Global Investments, True Potential and VelocityShares (acquired by Janus Capital). FTV has offices in San Francisco and New York. In 2016, FTV Capital was ranked #7 on Institutional Investor's Fintech Finance 35. For more information, please visit www.ftvcapital.com.