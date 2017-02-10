Company's TotalSocial™ data solution receives patent pending alongside release of version 1.6 of its proprietary measurement system

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - Engagement Labs Inc. (TSX VENTURE: EL) announced today that its TotalSocial technology is now patent pending as a result of a provisional application that was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). In addition, the Company has also announced the release of TotalSocial version 1.6, focusing on new automated reporting tools and functionalities that provide additional utility for clients.

TotalSocial is the only comprehensive social data solution that delivers insights about both online and offline consumer conversations -- the most persuasive form of marketing and a proven driver of sales. Bringing together social media listening data with face-to-face conversation metrics into a single performance dashboard, TotalSocial is designed to enhance marketing ROI and increase sales. TotalSocial analytics allows marketers to track and evaluate marketing effectiveness for their brand, to benchmark against key competitors, and to learn from the most socially successful brands. TotalSocial is built on the four essential drivers of a brand's social marketing performance: volume, sentiment, brand sharing, and influence. Consumer conversations and advocacy -- online or face-to-face -- can make or break sales momentum. By using TotalSocial, marketers are equipped with the insights they need to harness the full power of social influence.

The provision patent application for a Method for Measuring Social Influence of a brand for improving the Brand's Performance was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and was assigned U.S. Application No. 62/437,342. This application provides Engagement Labs with protection for up to 12 months, while also allowing the Company to roll out the solution via marketing and sales.

Further, Engagement Labs has continued to make improvements to the TotalSocial user interface since its first release in September. With this new release, version 1.6 users are now able save dozens of favorite reports that are automatically updated with new data releases; export data visualizations and the underlying data with the touch of a button; and dynamically modify graphics by pointing and clicking. The upgrades allow users to more efficiently and effectively uncover and share insights about their brands' social performance, both online and offline.

The Company also announced its intent to satisfy its obligation to pay independent director fees for the period of September 27, 2016 to December 31, 2016 by issuing shares, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The Corporation will issue 382,809 Common Shares with a deemed value of $0.11 per share (for an aggregate value of $42,109) to the independent directors of the Corporation for services provided. Such aggregate value is the net amount owed to the independent directors after making all statutorily required source deductions. The Board has also approved the issuance of 3,769,328 restricted share units to four officers of the Corporation. One third of the restricted share units vest on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSX VENTURE: EL) is the world's first TotalSocial™ company, offering intelligent data, analytics and insights for marketers. We are leaders in tracking, measuring and benchmarking the impact of conversations happening around a brand and industry -- both online and offline. Consumer conversations are a proven driver of critical business outcomes, including sales. The patent pending TotalSocial data solution provides brands with unique insights and powerful analytics to understand online and offline social impact and drive business results. TotalSocial demonstrates to marketers how their online and offline conversation compare and contrast and helps identify areas of competitive opportunity or significant emerging threats. TotalSocial is an "always-on" proprietary scoring system, based on the most important drivers of brand performance: Volume, Sentiment, Brand Sharing and Influence. TotalSocial was built on the pillars of Engagement Labs' patented social media measurement tool and the world's only offline word of mouth tracking system for brands and tracks 500 brands within the U.S. across 17 major industry categories, and 350 brands in the UK.

