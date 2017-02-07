Engagement Labs Hires Marketing Analytics Veteran Rick Larkin to Lead Predictive Analytics

Company creates new role for Vice President of Analytics to help fuel success of TotalSocial™

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Engagement Labs Inc. (TSX VENTURE: EL), the world's first TotalSocial™ company offering intelligent data, analytics and insights for marketers, announced that it has hired its first-ever Vice President of Analytics, Rick Larkin, who will lead efforts to expand the firm's predictive analytics in its TotalSocial product.

Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs said, "We are helping the marketers at major brands solve the challenge of optimizing their marketing ROI by tapping the power of social influence in all its forms, both offline conversation as well as social media. Peer-to-peer influence not only reflects what is happening today, but if properly understood it can also be predictive of what a brand's sales will be in the future. Marketers who are armed with this intelligence can plan their marketing investment to capitalize. Rick has an outstanding record of working with leading brands to create predictive marketing models. His expertise, combined with our unique databases including the world's only 10 year database about offline word of mouth, will allow us to add a valuable new offering in our TotalSocial data suite."

Larkin served as a consultant to Engagement Labs in 2016 and now joins the company in a newly created position designed to drive analytical innovation throughout the firm's products and services. Specifically, Larkin will be leading Engagement Labs' efforts to build a sophisticated layer of predictive analytics on top of the firm's recently launched TotalSocial™ Scorecard.

Larkin brings 15 years of marketing science experience to his role, including eight years at MarketShare Partners, now Neustar, where he was Senior Vice President-Strategy and worked with clients such as MasterCard, Subway, Hyatt and Sprint. He also spent five years at TBWA\Chiat\Day, where he held several senior digital marketing roles, as well as three years at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a consultant.

"Throughout my years of experience, I have learned that analytics are a crucial component to a company's marketing strategy. I'm eager to assume my role as Vice President of Analytics at Engagement Labs and have a direct impact on advancing the Company's recently launched TotalSocial Scorecard by developing a sophisticated layer of predictive analytics," said Larkin.

Larkin holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Rutgers University and an MBA from NYU Stern. He will be based out of Engagement Labs' New Jersey office in New Brunswick.

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSX VENTURE: EL) is the world's first TotalSocial™ company, offering intelligent data, analytics and insights for marketers. We are leaders in tracking, measuring and benchmarking the impact of conversations happening around a brand and industry -- both online and offline. Consumer conversations are a proven driver of critical business outcomes, including sales. The patent pending TotalSocial data solution provides brands with unique insights and powerful analytics to understand online and offline social impact and drive business results. TotalSocial demonstrates to marketers how their online and offline conversation compare and contrast and helps identify areas of competitive opportunity or significant emerging threats. TotalSocial is an "always-on" proprietary scoring system, based on the most important drivers of brand performance: Volume, Sentiment, Brand Sharing and Influence. TotalSocial was built on the pillars of Engagement Labs' patented social media measurement tool and the world's only offline word of mouth tracking system for brands and tracks 500 brands within the U.S. across 17 major industry categories, and 350 brands in the UK.

