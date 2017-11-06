Engagement Labs Provides Corporate Update

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - November 06, 2017) - Engagement Labs Inc. (TSX VENTURE: EL) announces that debentureholders at a meeting held today approved amendments to $2,567,000 in outstanding debentures due June 30, 2018. The debentures will now mature on September 28, 2020. The conversion price has been lowered from $0.20 to $0.12 per share, and the annual interest rate on the debentures has been reduced from 6% to 2%. The TSX Venture Exchange accepted notice of these amendments subject to fling customary documentation. The amendments are effective as of today's date.

The Company also advises that Mr. Pat LaPointe has resigned from the Board. The Board is now comprised of five directors.

Engagement Labs (TSX VENTURE: EL) provides the world's leading brands with a unique and powerful way to drive sales and improve marketing ROI. Our TotalSocial® technology combines social media listening metrics with the world's only ongoing measure of offline word of mouth into a single dashboard, to allow marketers the ability to measure performance, diagnose areas of weakness and opportunity, and identify specific strategies and tactics to increase sales and improve marketing ROI. Our proprietary predictive analytics tie TotalSocial metrics to critical business outcomes. Engagement Labs has offices in the US, the UK and Canada.

