Engagement Labs Renews and Expands Contract with Global Video Streaming Service

Annual Renewal Agreement Valued at CAD $190,000

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Engagement Labs (TSX VENTURE: EL) announced today that it has successfully secured a contract renewal with a leading video streaming service. The contract has been expanded to include the UK as well as the U.S. The one-year renewal agreement is valued at CAD $190,000.

"Media is a highly conversational category -- standing apart from all other sectors we measure. Combine this with the fact that consumers generally seek out advice and recommendations from others when purchasing subscription-based streaming services, and it becomes imperative to understand where a brand stands against its peers, what drives people to talk, and how best to spark conversations," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs.

Keller concluded, "We are pleased to be continuing our partnership with this industry leader to provide powerful data on social influence to drive their business forward."

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSX VENTURE: EL) is the world's first TotalSocial™ company, offering intelligent data, analytics and insights for marketers. We are leaders in tracking, measuring and benchmarking the social impact of conversations happening around a brand and industry -- both online and offline. Consumer conversations are a proven driver of critical business outcomes, including sales. Engagement Labs' TotalSocial measurement solution provides brands with unique data fueled insights and powerful analytics to understand online and offline social impact and drive business results.

TotalSocial is the first technology that combines in-depth social listening with comprehensive offline conversation measurement to provide marketers with the only means to measure all the consumer conservation that drive their business results. It identifies the differences between the online and offline conversations about their brands and provides diagnostics about ways to improve performance. TotalSocial includes the power of Engagement Lab's eValue and amplifies it many times over. eValue is a component of TotalSocial estimated to represent 1/8th of the algorithm. In addition, it builds upon and extends the world's most extensive word of mouth database developed by the Keller Fay Group and acquired in 2015 when Engagement Labs acquired Keller Fay.

