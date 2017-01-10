New One Year Extension Valued at CD $890,000

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Engagement Labs (TSX VENTURE: EL) announced today that it has successfully secured a contract renewal with a leading global beauty manufacturer (the Customer) to utilize TotalSocial™, its proprietary data and diagnostic solution, which was launched in 2016. The new one-year agreement, valued at CD $890,000, which represents the first contract extension for TotalSocial, will provide continuous scoring and diagnostics for marketing and social campaigns in 10 markets around the world including in Europe, Latin America and Asia.

"TotalSocial has quickly gained traction with the senior leadership teams at a number of major global brands and has been integrated it into their marketing strategies. The early success of TotalSocial, including a strong perceived return-on-investment, was the driving force behind the renewal of the contract, which includes improved economics for Engagement Labs compared to the original agreement," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "We are extremely encouraged that TotalSocial data and diagnostics are viewed as integral key performance indicators for the Customer's marketing strategy, and we look forward to delivering increased value over the coming year."

The Customer utilizes TotalSocial to support its marketing and social selling strategy. Specifically, TotalSocial is being used to measure the volume of conversations about the brand, sentiment of those conversations, as well as the amount content that is shared about the brand and whether or not influencers are talking about it. The Customer can also determine what type of content is being most talked about -- both online and offline.

TotalSocial is the first ever system that combines in-depth social listening data with comprehensive offline conversation measurement into a single score. This score and accompanying diagnostics enables companies to better understand the drivers of marketing effectiveness and ROI, and the actions they can take to drive new revenue.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com / www.totalsocial.com

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSX VENTURE: EL) is the world's first TotalSocial™ company, offering intelligent data, analytics and insights for marketers. We are leaders in tracking, measuring and benchmarking the impact of conversations happening around a brand and industry -- both online and offline. Consumer conversations are a proven driver of critical business outcomes, including sales. The patent pending TotalSocial data solution provides brands with unique insights and powerful analytics to understand online and offline social impact and drive business results. TotalSocial demonstrates to marketers how their online and offline conversation compare and contrast and helps identify areas of competitive opportunity or significant emerging threats. TotalSocial is an "always-on" proprietary scoring system, based on the most important drivers of brand performance: Volume, Sentiment, Brand Sharing and Influence. TotalSocial was built on the pillars of Engagement Labs' patented social media measurement tool and the world's only offline word of mouth tracking system for brands and tracks 500 brands within the U.S. across 17 major industry categories, and 350 brands in the UK.

