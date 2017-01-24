New Annual Contract Valued at More than CD $125,000

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Engagement Labs (TSX VENTURE: EL) announced that it has secured a new contract with one of the UK's leading banks to utilize TotalSocial™, its proprietary data and diagnostic solution, which was launched in 2016. This represents the first UK contract for TotalSocial as well as its first contract with a financial services company.

The one-year agreement, valued at more than CD $125,000, will provide a comprehensive in-depth conversation tracking, factoring in both online and offline conversation, ongoing KPI tracking, and campaign analyses based on evaluation of social impact of key marketing campaigns by the bank.

"As one of the world's preeminent financial hubs, the UK represents a critical and strategically important market for us," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "In partnering with Engagement Labs, this top bank has proven itself to be ahead of the curve, and many of its competitors, in recognizing the importance of paying attention to consumer conversation and activity, online and offline. From a brand perspective, it is vital that financial services companies increasingly turn their attention to the discussions occurring among their customer base in order to better understand this stakeholder group's needs and act upon them."

Additionally, TotalSocial will also benchmark the company against its competitors in the UK banking and financial services sector, and apply diagnostics to guide improvement.

The patent pending TotalSocial measurement solution is the first ever system that combines in-depth social listening data with comprehensive offline conversation measurement into a single score. To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com / www.totalsocial.com.

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSX VENTURE: EL) is the world's first TotalSocial™ company, offering intelligent data, analytics and insights for marketers. We are leaders in tracking, measuring and benchmarking the impact of conversations happening around a brand and industry -- both online and offline. Consumer conversations are a proven driver of critical business outcomes, including sales. The patent pending TotalSocial measurement solution provides brands with unique data fueled insights and powerful analytics to understand online and offline social impact and drive business results. As a unique measurement solution, TotalSocial demonstrates to marketers how their online conversations differ from offline conversation and helps identify areas of competitive opportunity or significant emerging threats. TotalSocial is an "always-on" proprietary scoring system, based on the most important drivers of brand performance: Volume, Sentiment, Brand Sharing and Influence. TotalSocial was built on the pillars of Engagement Labs' patented social media measurement tool and Keller Fay's comprehensive offline word of mouth tracking system for brands and tracks 500 brands within the U.S. across 17 major industry categories, and 350 brands in the UK.

