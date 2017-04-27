Engagement Labs Wins Top Honors From Word of Mouth Marketing Association (WOMMA)

Receives Gold and Silver WOMMY Awards in the Research Category

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - The Word of Mouth Marketing Association (WOMMA) announced that Engagement Labs Inc. (TSX VENTURE: EL) has received top honors for its prestigious "WOMMY" Award in the research category. The recognition is for two of the company's research reports developed with its TotalSocial measurement solution - "How Word of Mouth Conversations Explain the Trump Victory," which received a gold award, as well as the silver award for the research paper, "Social Media: Tip of an Iceberg that Does Not Predict What Lies Beneath."

The WOMMY Awards are the premier industry recognition of word of mouth marketing. The research category celebrates the most effective integration of research into word of mouth marketing and/or social media marketing strategy.

"This award validates the high quality data and insights that TotalSocial provides," said Ed Keller, CEO at Engagement Labs. "Brands utilize our tools to understand exactly how they are performing in relation to their competitors, as well as measure their marketing effectiveness and how that directly correlates to sales. The research reports we submitted tap into the data derived from our TotalSocial platform to address broader, wide-ranging themes that directly affect brands across different categories."

As the gold award winner, the Company's report titled, "How Word of Mouth Conversations Explain the Trump Victory," takes a look at the surprising results of the 2016 election by analyzing how consumer conversations responded to campaign events. Beyond President Trump's use of Twitter and all the online chatter, there was an enormous amount of face-to-face conversations happening among Americans, which, in the end, proved to be far more predictive of the race as compared to the traditional polls, a finding reported in the Huffington Post.

The silver award winner, Engagement Labs' new analysis titled, "Social Media: Tip of an Iceberg that Does Not Predict What Lies Beneath," is based on the Company's TotalSocial measurement system, which continuously measures the most important drivers of brand performance with respect to social media and word of mouth conversations. The analysis of TotalSocial data found that there is almost no statistical relationship between what consumers say about brands on social media and during offline, "water cooler" conversations. This underscores the need for marketers to focus on both offline word of mouth as well as social media conversations to best drive marketing ROI via social influence.

The winners of Gold, Silver and Bronze prizes in each category were announced at a WOMMA conference which took place on April 26 in New York, NY.

WOMMA, founded in 2004, is the official trade association dedicated to word of mouth and social media marketing and is the leader in ethical word of mouth marketing practices through its education, professional development, networking opportunities, and knowledge sharing with top industry marketers. Members of WOMMA include some of the most innovative companies who have shown a commitment to the word of mouth marketing industry through advocacy, education, and ethics.

Engagement Labs' patent pending TotalSocial measurement solution is the first-ever system that combines in-depth social listening data with comprehensive offline conversation measurement into a single score. To learn more, visit www.engagementlabs.com / www.totalsocial.com. Copies of the reports are also available upon request.

