Enghouse Interactive Announces Microsoft Office 365 Contact Center Solutions for North America at Microsoft Ignite 2017

The company extends its Communications Center solution with integration to Office 365, and empowers contact centers in North America with a choice of hosted, hybrid or on-premise environments

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Today from Microsoft Ignite 2017, Enghouse Interactive introduced Communications Center for Microsoft Office 365, providing organizations in North America a choice of contact center deployment strategies, including hosted, hybrid and on-premise environments. This offering delivers rich contact center capabilities and deployment choices to a wider range of Microsoft unified communications' users, on Office 365 or Skype for Business.

"Office 365 is synonymous with collaboration and teamwork, so it is naturally aligned with the needs of contact centers," said Enghouse Interactive President of the Americas, Ernie Wallerstein. "With over 550 contact center deployments on Skype for Business around the world, Enghouse is in a unique position to bring our products, knowledge and expertise to the Office 365 community."

The new offering is based on Communications Center, a key part of the overall Enghouse Interactive portfolio of solutions with a goal of maximizing the value of customer communications. The company's Microsoft-integrated portfolio also includes Contact Center: Service Provider (CCSP), a public cloud contact center solution offered by service provider partners, with thousands of customers globally. The suite also includes recording solutions, operator consoles and contact center solutions built for the needs of specific geographies, such as Europe and Asia-Pacific. With its strong product development efforts, Enghouse Interactive continues its focus on deep integration to Microsoft communication solutions, spanning a 10-year history with Microsoft OCS, Lync, Skype for Business, and now Office 365.

The Communications Center solution on Office 365 and Skype for Business offers a number of contact center deployment strategies. One of these, now available in North America, is a fully hosted, managed service contact center, integrated to Office 365. With this offering, customers require absolutely no on-premise equipment or IT burden, yet have the advantage of complete control over their contact center environment, from configuration to scheduled upgrades. The solution also includes advanced functionality such as omni-channel interaction management, recording and quality management, CRM and data integration, and industry-leading contact center dashboards and reports. Priced on an OpEx subscription basis, customers may choose their own contact center setup and use it as they see fit, without taking on its operation or upkeep. All of these worries are eliminated as part of the managed service.

"The Managed Service approach to contact centers is the best of both worlds. It gives the contact center an extremely rich set of features and capabilities, without the requirement for IT knowledge and infrastructure. It's delivered via a private cloud with powerful capability and tight integration to Office 365," added Wallerstein.

The Managed Service offering is hosted in two geographically-redundant software-defined datacenters, ensuring business continuity, resilience, performance and the efficiency of a tier-1 managed service. By 'virtualizing' networking, storage, CPU and security, the facility's infrastructure provides an inherently higher level of data protection, VM mobility, availability, data and cost efficiency.

Also available is TouchPoint Agent, a lightweight, server-less application that empowers call center agents with skills-based routing, CRM screen pop, call recording, directory searching for experts, call categorization and control, graphical reporting and real-time dashboards. Integrated to Office 365 directly from the desktop, TouchPoint Agent is available at a price-point significantly lower than full omni-channel offerings and caters to productivity-driven call centers that leverage voice for customer interactions.

At Microsoft Ignite, Enghouse Interactive will be demonstrating these new offerings, as well as the TouchPoint Attendant Console for Office 365, a highly graphical and easy-to-use tool for receptionists and operators.

These solutions include Enghouse Interactive's award-winning graphical interface, TouchPoint, leveraging intuitive interaction handling, context-sensitive control and colorful metrics. By leveraging the common TouchPoint interface, it is simpler for customers to migrate to higher levels of functionality without the need for user retraining.

Enghouse Interactive solutions leverage native integration to Office 365 and Skype for Business, utilizing Microsoft-endorsed APIs, trusted conferences and contact federation. End-users enjoy the unique combination of Enghouse Interactive solutions with their choice of configurations and deployment options. A tenured Microsoft partner, Enghouse Interactive earned its Gold Application Development and Communications competencies in March of 2015, distinguishing itself within the top 1 percent of Microsoft's partner ecosystem.

ABOUT ENGHOUSE INTERACTIVE

Enghouse Interactive (www.enghouseinteractive.com) delivers technology and expertise to maximize the value of every customer interaction. The company develops a comprehensive portfolio of customer interaction management solutions. Core technologies include contact center, attendant console, predictive outbound dialer, knowledge management, IVR and call recording solutions that support any telephony environment, on premise or in the cloud. Enghouse Interactive has tens of thousands of customers worldwide, supported by a global network of partners and more than 1500 dedicated staff across the company's international operations.

Enghouse Interactive is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "ENGH." Founded in 1984, Enghouse Systems is a consistently profitable company, which has grown both organically and through the acquisition of well-regarded specialists including AndTek, Arc, CosmoCom, Datapulse, IAT, IT Sonix, Presence Technology, Reitek, Safeharbor, Syntellect, Telrex, Trio, Voxtron and Zeacom. Learn more at www.enghouseinteractive.com/.