Enghouse Interactive to Demo Omni-Channel Contact Center and Customer Interaction Solutions for Office 365 and Skype for Business at Microsoft Ignite 2017

Attendees invited to booth #1007 for first-hand look at how native integration extends power of Microsoft Office 365 and Skype for Business to the contact center

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - Enghouse Interactive, a leading developer of a comprehensive portfolio of contact center software and services, will showcase its award-winning, omni-channel contact center and customer experience solutions in booth #1007 at Microsoft Ignite 2017 being held September 25-29, 2017, in Orlando, Florida.

With over 550 Skype for Business deployments globally, totaling more than 15,000 active concurrent agents, Enghouse continues to lead the way in empowering partners with the resources to leverage Microsoft's unified communications platform with contact center and customer interaction solutions. Enghouse Interactive utilizes Microsoft-endorsed APIs and trusted conferences, which enables native integration of its solutions with both Skype for Business and Office 365, meaning end-users can seamlessly enjoy the unique combination of Enghouse solutions with their choice of SFB configurations and deployment options.

"Over the past several years, we have worked diligently to align the development of our solutions with Microsoft's roadmap, offering organizations of all sizes a diverse array of contact center applications and the necessary controls for on-premise, cloud or hybrid deployments," said Enghouse Interactive Vice President of Product Management, John Cray. "The combination of Microsoft and Enghouse technologies produces a next-generation solution for collaboration, self-service automation, and management control in the contact center. End-users can choose the unique combination of Enghouse Interactive and Microsoft solutions that meet their specific needs."

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit Enghouse and get a firsthand look at how the latest iteration of its award-winning contact center solution for business, Communications Center 10.0 (CC 10.0), seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Skype for Business and Office 365. In addition to contact center, Enghouse will also showcase TouchPoint Attendant for Office 365, an operator console solution that natively integrates into Microsoft's Cloud-based Phone System. One of the first consoles to market with support for both Office 365 and on-premise Skype for Business, TouchPoint Attendant empowers receptionists by leveraging the full set of Microsoft collaboration features, including directories, voice, email, IM, and presence.

"Enghouse has been a member of the Microsoft Partner Network for more than a decade, and every year we get more and more excited to show off our latest technology at their annual event, Microsoft Ignite," added Cray. "This year is no exception as we continue to work alongside Microsoft to provide organizations worldwide with the resources and expertise they need to take full advantage of Microsoft frameworks as the next-generation of communications technology."

Enghouse Interactive earned its Gold Application Development and Communications competencies in March of 2015, distinguishing itself within the top 1 percent of Microsoft's partner ecosystem. Attaining the Microsoft Communications competencies demonstrates partner expertise in video conferencing, voice over Internet protocol and instant messaging.

For more information about Enghouse Interactive and Microsoft solutions, please click here.

ABOUT ENGHOUSE INTERACTIVE

Enghouse Interactive (www.enghouseinteractive.com) delivers technology and expertise to maximize the value of every customer interaction. The company develops a comprehensive portfolio of customer interaction management solutions. Core technologies include contact center, attendant console, predictive outbound dialer, knowledge management, IVR and call recording solutions that support any telephony environment, on premise or in the cloud. Enghouse Interactive has tens of thousands of customers worldwide, supported by a global network of partners and more than 1500 dedicated staff across the company's international operations.

Enghouse Interactive is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "ENGH." Founded in 1984, Enghouse Systems is a consistently profitable company, which has grown both organically and through the acquisition of well-regarded specialists including AndTek, Arc, CosmoCom, Datapulse, IAT, IT Sonix, Presence Technology, Reitek, Safeharbor, Syntellect, Telrex, Trio, Voxtron and Zeacom. Learn more at http://www.enghouseinteractive.com/.