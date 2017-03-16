Enghouse Interactive Introduces Quality Management Suite v 7.0

Enhanced user interface, evaluation module and portfolio integration increase agent and supervisor performance, and service levels

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Enghouse Interactive today introduced version 7.0 of its comprehensive IP call and computer recording, quality monitoring and evaluation software, Quality Management Suite (QMS).

QMS 7.0 reflects Enghouse Interactive's commitment to delivering a unified, tightly integrated portfolio. A redesigned user interface (UI) aligns QMS with the TouchPoint client of Enghouse Interactive's Communications Center (CC) and Contact Center for Enterprise (CCE) solutions. QMS is increasingly being adopted by CC and CCE customers and integration improvements are an area of continued focus to ensure a seamless experience for users.

Enghouse Interactive's Quality Management Suite is comprised of three modules: Call Recording for interaction recording and live monitoring; Agent Evaluation for call scoring and agent coaching in contact centers; and Computer Recording for desktop recording and live monitoring. When paired with Enghouse Interactive's Real Time Speech Analytics (RTSA), the Evaluation module makes it simple for supervisors to provide live, actionable feedback to agents. The first solution of its kind, RTSA analyzes agent and customer speech to provide live feedback to agents, team leaders and quality assurance teams about what is being said and how it is being said. It monitors stress levels, speech clarity, crosstalk, volume, and script adherence, all whilst the call is in progress.

With QMS 7.0, the Evaluation module has been enhanced to empower contact center managers with greater visibility of agents' performance KPIs, facilitating quicker, more effective decision-making. Enhancements include workflow improvements to the presentation of questions within scorecards and the ability to conduct evaluations in a separate window from the associated media, making access to supplementary information contained within QMS easier for the evaluator to access during an evaluation. Supervisors benefit from unfettered access to evaluations and reporting, which are critical to high-performance, omni-channel contact centers. The ability to display scorecard and media player in a separate window allows evaluators to view other QMS data independently which, coupled with a more intuitive presentation of data, increases process efficiency and effectiveness.

"In a global marketplace emphasizing the quality of the customer experience, organizations must have the means to monitor, record, review and evaluate customer interactions, quickly and easily," said John Cray, Vice President of Product Management, Enghouse Interactive. "Enhancements to the Quality Management Suite provide supervisors and agents with much-needed guidance and agility and, most importantly, the ability to continuously improve the value of customer interactions."

Important to note, QMS 7.0 now integrates with the Innovaphone PBX, a widely-used telephony platform in the central European market. Combined with security and compliance enhancements for this region, and integrated with its popular Voxtron contact center platform, Enghouse Interactive is well-positioned for significant growth in one of the world's largest economies.

In addition to a vastly improved user experience for both agents and supervisors, the updated UI provides a suitable framework for the addition of multi-channel interaction recording, which will be available later this year in QMS 7.1.

Not restricted to contact centers, QMS is an invaluable resource for gaining a comprehensive understanding of employee activity and customer interactions, and the impact of new training programs, from help desks and desk-based sales teams, to individual operators and call attendants. Additionally, for businesses that operate in highly-regulated and volatile industries such as banking, healthcare and government, QMS provides liability protection whilst helping regulated firms meet their compliance obligations.

"Quality Management Suite 7.0 is the solution that businesses need to drive the highest quality customer interactions," added John Cray.

