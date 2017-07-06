Enghouse Interactive Records More Than 450 Deployments on Microsoft Skype for Business

Trusted Microsoft Gold partner continues to lead the way in the Skype for Business contact center and customer interaction solutions adoption

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Jul 6, 2017) - Enghouse Interactive, a leading developer of a comprehensive portfolio of contact center software and services, today reported that it has successfully completed more than 450 contact center deployments, totaling more than 10,000 active concurrent agents, on Microsoft Skype for Business (SFB), for which the customer interaction solutions leader provides a full omni-channel communications experience both on-premise and in the cloud.

"Skype for Business continues to revolutionize how organizations engage with both internal and external customers," said Enghouse Interactive President, Americas, Ernie Wallerstein. "Leveraging Skype for Business service in the contact center and in other customer-facing communications reflects the appetite of businesses for highly collaborative interactions."

Enghouse Interactive solutions leverage native integration to Skype for Business, utilizing Microsoft-endorsed APIs and trusted conferences. End-users enjoy the unique combination of Enghouse Interactive solutions with their choice of SFB configurations and deployment options.

"Skype for Business has ushered in a new era of unified communications," said John Cray, vice president, product management, Enghouse Interactive. "Enghouse has been a member of the Microsoft Partner Network for more than a decade, and we continue to work alongside Microsoft to provide organizations worldwide with the resources and expertise they need to take full advantage of Skype for Business as the next-generation of communications technology."

Not only does this milestone reinforce Enghouse Interactive's position as the preeminent leader among Microsoft Skype for Business contact center partners, but also exemplifies the company's mission to deliver solutions that provide key added value to Microsoft's core communications platforms. In addition to contact center, Enghouse Interactive recently introduced TouchPoint Attendant Console for Skype for Business Cloud PBX, a highly graphical and easy-to-use tool for receptionists and operators that natively integrates into Microsoft's Skype for Business Online and Office 365.

"As a tenured and trusted Microsoft partner, Enghouse understands communications and what it means to optimize people's time," said Senior Product Marketing Manager, Skype for Business Developer Platform, Microsoft Corp, James Skay. "We are excited to share Enghouse's innovative breakthrough with the thousands of enterprises worldwide for which Skype for Business is the preferred collaboration solution."

Enghouse Interactive earned its Gold Application Development and Communications competencies in March of 2015, distinguishing itself within the top 1 percent of Microsoft's partner ecosystem. Attaining the Microsoft Communications competencies demonstrates partner expertise in videoconferencing, voice over Internet protocol and instant messaging. For more information about Enghouse Interactive Skype for Business solutions, please visit, http://www.enghouseinteractive.com/solutions/skype-for-business/.

"Choice and control are what customers value most about working with us," added Enghouse Interactive Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Crook. "Equally important, is that in an industry where the only constants are change and disruption, Enghouse offers Microsoft Skype for Business users with the piece of mind that, as a debt-free global company, they are working with a partner who is stable and will be here tomorrow."

Join Enghouse as they host a Microsoft Inspire Speakeasy Party with IAMCP on July 9th at 7:30 PM. The location will remain secret until a very special announcement is made at Inspire. Click here for more information and to find out how to RSVP today.

ABOUT ENGHOUSE INTERACTIVE

Enghouse Interactive (www.enghouseinteractive.com) delivers technology and expertise to maximize the value of every customer interaction. The company develops a comprehensive portfolio of customer interaction management solutions. Core technologies include contact center, attendant console, predictive outbound dialer, knowledge management, IVR and call recording solutions that support any telephony environment, on premise or in the cloud. Enghouse Interactive has thousands of customers worldwide, supported by a global network of partners and more than 800 dedicated staff across the company's international operations.

Enghouse Interactive is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "ENGH." Founded in 1984, Enghouse Systems is a consistently profitable company, which has grown both organically and through the acquisition of well-regarded specialists including AndTek, Arc, CosmoCom, Datapulse, IAT, IT Sonix, Presence Technology, Reitek, Safeharbor, Syntellect, Telrex, Trio, Voxtron and Zeacom. Learn more at http://www.enghouseinteractive.com/.