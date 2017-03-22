Enghouse Interactive's CCSP selected by lastminute.com Group for its Cloud Contact Center Service

CCSP integrates, consolidates disparate contact center infrastructure

MARKHAM, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) today announced that lastminute.com group, a leader in online travel with a portfolio of the world's top travel brands, has selected Enghouse Interactive's Contact Center: Service Provider (CCSP) as the platform for its next generation community cloud service. CCSP is a multi-tenant solution designed for creating cloud-based contact centers.

"Enghouse Interactive's CCSP is the best solution with the features, functionality, reliability and flexibility to address the myriad of customer experience requirements in our hyper-competitive industry," said Marcello Milani, Project Sponsor and Customer Experience Director, lastminute.com. "The ability to replace multiple disjointed systems with a single, unified, multi-channel platform capable of handling different media and integrating into our back office systems is a crucial value-add."

"The travel industry is very competitive and an industry leader such as lastminute.com must have the right technology to provide exceptional service," said Jacki Tessmer, Vice President of Service Provider and Cloud Strategy, Enghouse Interactive. "Mapping to the sheer size of their contact center operation, it was clear they needed a solution with a rich feature set and extensive integration capabilities, yet which allowed quick and easy agent onboarding and management. We are honored to have been selected as the trusted provider to help lastminute.com deliver superior service to its customers."

CCSP is replacing several geographically disparate systems and unintegrated point solutions for email, chat, social media and voice. lastminute.com streamlines a previously complex agent workflow, removing multiple interfaces as it automates interaction delivery, regardless of customer location. The solution improves visibility of customer interactions, administration and unifies communications, delivering calls to a SIP softphone on a multi-media PC.

With CCSP, interactions are immediately directed to the right specialist, with automated customer lookup through the IVR and back-office integration. When a call from a repeat customer is presented to the system, the specialist has the specific trip itinerary and local language skills to handle the interaction as a priority.

With CCSP delivering a community cloud, lastminute.com's in-house and outsourced agents are connected, while maintaining autonomy to manage their configuration, data and agents. This multi-dimensional agent consolidation, multi-channel experience and voice infrastructure eases operational overhead. Enghouse Interactive's highly regarded cloud contact center platform empowers lastminute.com to manage its global agent community via a single unified platform.

ABOUT LASTMINUTE.COM GROUP

lastminute.com group is among the worldwide leaders in the online travel industry and operates a portfolio of well-known brands such as lastminute.com, Bravofly, Rumbo, Volagratis and Jetcost. Every month, the Group reaches across its websites and mobile apps (in 17 languages and 40 countries) to 43 million users that search for and book their travel and leisure experiences. The mission of the Group is to be an inspiring travel company, committed to enrich the lives of travellers offering support and services whenever they need it. lastminute.com NV is a publicly traded company listed under the ticker symbol LMN on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

ABOUT ENGHOUSE INTERACTIVE

Enghouse Interactive (www.enghouseinteractive.com) delivers technology and expertise to maximize the value of every customer interaction. The company develops a comprehensive portfolio of customer interaction management solutions. Core technologies include contact center, attendant console, predictive outbound dialer, knowledge management, IVR and call recording solutions that support any telephony environment, on premise or in the cloud. Enghouse Interactive has thousands of customers worldwide, supported by a global network of partners and more than 800 dedicated staff across the company's international operations.

Enghouse Interactive is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol ENGH. Founded in 1984, Enghouse Systems is a consistently profitable company, which has grown both organically and through the acquisition of well-regarded specialists including AndTek, Arc, CosmoCom, Datapulse, IAT, IT Sonix, Presence Technology, Reitek, Safeharbor, Syntellect, Telrex, Trio, Voxtron and Zeacom. Learn more at http://www.enghouseinteractive.com/.