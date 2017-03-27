Enghouse Interactive's TouchPoint Attendant is One of the First Attendant Consoles to Market with Skype for Business Online

Microsoft and Enghouse Interactive to demonstrate the Cloud-enabled attendant console at Enterprise Connect

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Today at Enterprise Connect 2017, Enghouse Interactive announces its TouchPoint Attendant for Microsoft Skype for Business Online is generally available. TouchPoint Attendant is an operator console solution that natively integrates into Microsoft's Skype for Business. This is one of the first consoles to market with support for Skype for Business Online and Office 365.

Receptionists are the front line of any business and first impressions are critical. TouchPoint Attendant allows receptionists to be more productive and engaged with a gamification-style visual interface. Incoming calls appear animated as they travel dynamically and change color based on the caller's wait time. TouchPoint Attendant empowers receptionists by leveraging the collaboration features of Office 365, including directories, email, IM, and presence.

"We've listened to our customers and partners, who wanted something easy and effortless," said John Cray, Enghouse's Vice President of Product Management. "Simply download the application from our website and TouchPoint Attendant will have you routing calls more efficiently in a matter of minutes. There's no learning curve and additional servers are not required. TouchPoint Attendant just starts working, whether you're using an on-premise deployment of Skype for Business Server or Skype for Business Online."

"Enghouse understands communications and what it means to optimize people's time," said James Skay, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Skype for Business Developer Platform, Microsoft Corp, "TouchPoint Attendant greatly enhances the voice experience for those critical frontline people in a business. We are excited to share Enghouse's innovative breakthrough with both Enterprise Connect attendees and the thousands of enterprises worldwide for which Skype for Business is the preferred collaboration solution."

TouchPoint Attendant Console takes minutes to download and install, and the company is offering a free 30-day trial (Regular subscription pricing is as low as $54/month).

In addition, Enghouse has over 400 customers using the company's contact center products deployed in Skype for Business, totaling more than 10,000 active seats.

ABOUT ENTERPRISE CONNECT

For more than 26 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise IP Telephony, Converged Networks and Unified Communications in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise networks and communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, a Webinar series and Virtual Events. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com. Enterprise Connect is organized by UBM Americas, a part of UBM plc (UBM.L), an Events First marketing and communications services business. For more information, visit ubmamericas.com.

ABOUT ENGHOUSE INTERACTIVE

Enghouse Interactive (www.enghouseinteractive.com) delivers technology and expertise to maximize the value of every customer interaction. The company develops a comprehensive portfolio of customer interaction management solutions. Core technologies include contact center, attendant console, predictive outbound dialer, knowledge management, IVR and call recording solutions that support any telephony environment, on premise or in the cloud. Enghouse Interactive has tens of thousands of customers worldwide, supported by a global network of partners across the company's international operations.

Founded in 1984, Enghouse Interactive is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "ENGH." Learn more at http://www.enghouseinteractive.com/.