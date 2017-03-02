Enghouse Q1 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MARKHAM, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) announced today that it intends to release its first quarter Fiscal 2017 results after market close on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Enghouse's Fiscal 2016 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The AGM will be held at The TMX Broadcast Centre, 130 King St W, Toronto, ON at 4:30 pm on March 9, 2017.

A conference call to discuss these results will be held:

Friday, March 10, 2017 at 8:45 a.m. EST

The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:

Local/ International: 1-416-204-1064

North American Toll- Free: 1-800-249-7374

This call will also be web-cast and can be accessed at the following web location:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=122991

The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at www.enghouse.com.