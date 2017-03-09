Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) today announced its first quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended January 31, 2017.
First quarter revenue increased to $78.8 million, compared to revenue of $74.4 million in the first quarter of the prior year. Increased revenue in the quarter reflects incremental revenue from acquisitions net of the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange estimated at $5.2 million. Income from operating activities was $22.4 million compared to $17.8 million in prior year's first quarter, an increase of 25.8%. Net income for the quarter was $11.7 million or $0.43 per diluted share compared to $8.5 million or $0.31 per diluted share in the prior year's first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $23.2 million or $0.85 per diluted share compared to $19.1 million or $0.70 per diluted share last year, an increase of 21.4%.
Operating expenses before special charges related to restructuring of acquired operations were $30.9 million compared to $32.4 million in the prior year's first quarter and reflect incremental operating costs related to acquisitions and the positive impact of foreign exchange. Operating costs reflect continued efficiencies related to measures undertaken late in the last fiscal year to scale operating costs to revenues. Non-cash amortization charges in the quarter were $7.5 million compared to $6.8 million in the prior year's first quarter and include amortization charges for acquired software and customer relationships from acquired operations.
Enghouse closed the quarter with $88.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $85.9 million at October 31, 2016. The cash balance was achieved after payment of $3.8 million in cash dividends and $1.7 million to partially settle loans inherited with the Presence Technology, S.L. acquisition, completed on October 28, 2016.
The Board of Directors also approved a 14% increase in its eligible quarterly dividend to $0.16 per common share, payable on May 31, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2017. Enghouse has now increased its dividend in each of the past nine years.
Non-GAAP Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than GAAP do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property, plant and equipment, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.
Adjusted EBITDA:
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, Results from operating activities:
|
|Three Months ended
|
|January 31, 2017
|January 31, 2016
|
|
|
|Total Revenue
|$ 78,840
|$ 74,370
|
|
|
|Results from operating activities
|22,448
|17,843
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|614
|826
|Special charges
|98
|407
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$ 23,160
|$ 19,076
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|29.4%
|25.7%
|Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share
|$ 0.85
|$ 0.70
|
|
|
|Enghouse Systems Limited
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
|(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|January 31, 2017
|October 31, 2016
|
|
|Assets
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$ 80,644
|$ 78,436
|
|Short-term investments
|7,609
|7,423
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|83,489
|73,588
|
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|9,436
|9,720
|
|181,178
|169,167
|Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|Long-term deposits and accounts receivable, net
|1,179
|1,357
|
|Property, plant and equipment
|5,476
|5,696
|
|Intangible assets
|77,564
|86,632
|
|Goodwill
|141,741
|144,578
|
|Deferred income tax assets
|9,691
|11,765
|
|
|
|Total assets
|$ 416,829
|$ 419,195
|
|
|Liabilities
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$ 49,176
|$ 55,440
|
|Income taxes payable
|3,353
|5,139
|
|Dividends payable
|3,771
|3,767
|
|Provisions
|1,280
|2,111
|
|Deferred revenue
|63,345
|54,300
|
|120,925
|120,757
|Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|18,384
|21,053
|
|Deferred revenue
|4,728
|4,788
|
|Long-term loans
|2,500
|4,049
|
|
|
|Total liabilities
|146,537
|150,647
|Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|Share capital
|70,013
|69,555
|Contributed surplus
|3,969
|3,875
|Retained earnings
|195,611
|187,649
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|699
|7,469
|Total shareholders' equity
|270,292
|268,548
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$ 416,829
|$ 419,195
|
|
|
|Enghouse Systems Limited
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
|(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|Three months ended January 31,
|
|2017
|2016
|Revenue
|
|
|
|Software licenses
|$ 24,208
|$ 20,770
|
|Hosted and maintenance services
|39,166
|37,806
|
|Professional services
|13,968
|14,435
|
|Hardware
|1,498
|1,359
|
|78,840
|74,370
|Direct costs
|
|
|
|Software licenses
|2,109
|1,157
|
|Services
|22,243
|21,790
|
|Hardware
|1,001
|805
|
|25,353
|23,752
|
|
|
|Revenue, net of direct costs
|53,487
|50,618
|
|
|
|Operating expenses
|
|
|
|Selling, general and administrative
|19,491
|20,141
|
|Research and development
|10,836
|11,401
|
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|614
|826
|
|Special charges
|98
|407
|
|31,039
|32,775
|
|
|
|Results from operating activities
|22,448
|17,843
|
|
|
|
|Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|(7,457)
|(6,840)
|
|Finance income
|39
|33
|
|Finance expenses
|(107)
|(81)
|
|Other income
|170
|33
|
|
|
|Income before income taxes
|15,093
|10,988
|
|
|
|Provision for income taxes
|3,360
|2,527
|
|
|
|Net income for the period
|$ 11,733
|$ 8,461
|Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|Foreign currency translation (loss) gain from foreign operations
|(6,689)
|8,799
|
|Transfer to net income of realized gains on available for sale investments
|-
|(14)
|
|Unrealized loss on available for sale investments
|(93)
|(139)
|
|Deferred income tax recovery
|12
|20
|
|
|
|Other comprehensive (loss) income
|(6,770)
|8,666
|
|
|
|Comprehensive income
|$ 4,963
|$ 17,127
|Earnings per share
|
|
|Basic
|$ 0.44
|$ 0.32
|Diluted
|$ 0.43
|$ 0.31
|
|
|
|Enghouse Systems Limited
|Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Share
Capital
-number
|
Share capital
$
|
Contributed surplus
$
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
$
|
Retained earnings
$
|
Total
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Balance - November 1, 2016
|26,906,962
|69,555
|3,875
|7,469
|187,649
|268,548
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11,733
|11,733
|Other Comprehensive Income (net of tax):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cumulative Translation Adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|(6,689)
|-
|(6,689)
|Transfer to net income of realized gains on available for- sale investments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|Unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments
|-
|-
|-
|(93)
|-
|(93)
|Deferred income tax recovery
|-
|-
|-
|12
|-
|12
|Comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(6,770)
|11,733
|4,963
|Employee share options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Value of services recognized
|-
|
|188
|-
|-
|188
|
|Proceeds on issuing shares
|29,500
|458
|(94)
|-
|-
|364
|Dividends
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3,771)
|(3,771)
|Balance - January 31, 2017
|26,936,462
|70,013
|3,969
|699
|195,611
|270,292
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Balance - November 1, 2015
|26,587,262
|64,203
|4,029
|20,254
|154,866
|243,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,461
|8,461
|Other Comprehensive Income (net of tax):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cumulative Translation Adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|8,799
|-
|8,799
|Transfer to net income of realized gains on available for- sale investments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(14)
|
-
|
(14)
|Unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments
|-
|-
|-
|(139)
|-
|(139)
|Deferred income tax recovery
|-
|-
|-
|20
|-
|20
|Comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|8,666
|8,461
|17,127
|Employee share options:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Value of services recognized
|-
|-
|325
|-
|-
|325
|
|Proceeds on issuing shares
|224,200
|3,083
|(586)
|-
|-
|2,497
|Dividends
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3,217)
|(3,217)
|Balance - January 31, 2016
|26,811,462
|67,286
|3,768
|28,920
|160,110
|260,084
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Enghouse Systems Limited
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
| Three months ended January 31,
|
|2017
|2016
|Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|Net income for the period
|$ 11,733
|$ 8,461
|
|
|
|Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|614
|826
|
|Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|7,457
|6,840
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|188
|325
|
|Provision for income tax
|3,360
|2,527
|
|Finance expenses and other income
|(63)
|48
|
|23,289
|19,027
|
|
|
|Changes in non-cash operating working capital
|(8,018)
|(10,623)
|
|Income tax paid
|(4,596)
|(1,497)
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|10,675
|6,907
|
|
|
|Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net
|(565)
|(1,318)
|Purchase of other software
|(489)
|(134)
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired of nil (2016 $1,723)
|-
|(26,019)
|Purchase consideration for prior period acquisitions
|(393)
|(690)
|Net purchase of short-term investments
|(608)
|(1,045)
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|(2,055)
|(29,206)
|
|
|
|Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|Issuance of share capital
|364
|2,497
|Repayment of loans
|(1,667)
|-
|Payment of cash dividend
|(3,767)
|(3,190)
|Net cash flows used in financing activities
|(5,070)
|(693)
|
|
|
|Effect of currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents
|
(1,342)
|
3,175
|
|
|
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|2,208
|(19,817)
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|78,436
|94,131
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|$ 80,644
|$ 74,314
|
|
|Enghouse Systems Limited
|Selected Segment Reporting Information
|(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|For the three months ended
January 31
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
|
|
|Revenue:
|
|
|
|Asset Management Group
|$ 31,286
|$ 25,758
|
|Interactive Management Group
|47,554
|48,612
|Total
|$ 78,840
|$ 74,370
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Asset Management Group:
|
|
|
|
|- Segment profit before special charges
|$ 8,525
|$ 5,889
|
|
|- Special charges
|96
|(225)
|
|Asset Management Group profit
|$ 8,621
|$ 5,664
|
|
|
|
|Interactive Management Group:
|
|
|
|
|- Segment profit before special charges
|$ 15,768
|$ 14,741
|
|
|- Special charges
|(194)
|(182)
|
|Interactive Management Group profit
|$ 15,574
|$ 14,559
|
|
|
|
|Corporate expenses
|(1,747)
|(2,380)
|Results from operating activities
|$ 22,448
|$ 17,843
|
|
|
|
|Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|(7,457)
|(6,840)
|
|Finance income
|39
|33
|
|Finance expenses
|(107)
|(81)
|
|Other income
|170
|33
|Income before income taxes
|$ 15,093
|$ 10,988
|
|
|