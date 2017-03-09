Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) today announced its first quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended January 31, 2017.

First quarter revenue increased to $78.8 million, compared to revenue of $74.4 million in the first quarter of the prior year. Increased revenue in the quarter reflects incremental revenue from acquisitions net of the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange estimated at $5.2 million. Income from operating activities was $22.4 million compared to $17.8 million in prior year's first quarter, an increase of 25.8%. Net income for the quarter was $11.7 million or $0.43 per diluted share compared to $8.5 million or $0.31 per diluted share in the prior year's first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $23.2 million or $0.85 per diluted share compared to $19.1 million or $0.70 per diluted share last year, an increase of 21.4%.

Operating expenses before special charges related to restructuring of acquired operations were $30.9 million compared to $32.4 million in the prior year's first quarter and reflect incremental operating costs related to acquisitions and the positive impact of foreign exchange. Operating costs reflect continued efficiencies related to measures undertaken late in the last fiscal year to scale operating costs to revenues. Non-cash amortization charges in the quarter were $7.5 million compared to $6.8 million in the prior year's first quarter and include amortization charges for acquired software and customer relationships from acquired operations.

Enghouse closed the quarter with $88.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $85.9 million at October 31, 2016. The cash balance was achieved after payment of $3.8 million in cash dividends and $1.7 million to partially settle loans inherited with the Presence Technology, S.L. acquisition, completed on October 28, 2016.

The Board of Directors also approved a 14% increase in its eligible quarterly dividend to $0.16 per common share, payable on May 31, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2017. Enghouse has now increased its dividend in each of the past nine years.

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of distinct vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a diverse software company through strategic acquisitions targeting the Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety sectors. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ENGH". Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than GAAP do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property, plant and equipment, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA:

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, Results from operating activities:

Three Months ended January 31, 2017 January 31, 2016 Total Revenue $ 78,840 $ 74,370 Results from operating activities 22,448 17,843 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 614 826 Special charges 98 407 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,160 $ 19,076 Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.4% 25.7% Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.85 $ 0.70

Enghouse Systems Limited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) January 31, 2017 October 31, 2016 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,644 $ 78,436 Short-term investments 7,609 7,423 Accounts receivable, net 83,489 73,588 Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,436 9,720 181,178 169,167 Non-current assets: Long-term deposits and accounts receivable, net 1,179 1,357 Property, plant and equipment 5,476 5,696 Intangible assets 77,564 86,632 Goodwill 141,741 144,578 Deferred income tax assets 9,691 11,765 Total assets $ 416,829 $ 419,195 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 49,176 $ 55,440 Income taxes payable 3,353 5,139 Dividends payable 3,771 3,767 Provisions 1,280 2,111 Deferred revenue 63,345 54,300 120,925 120,757 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income tax liabilities 18,384 21,053 Deferred revenue 4,728 4,788 Long-term loans 2,500 4,049 Total liabilities 146,537 150,647 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 70,013 69,555 Contributed surplus 3,969 3,875 Retained earnings 195,611 187,649 Accumulated other comprehensive income 699 7,469 Total shareholders' equity 270,292 268,548 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 416,829 $ 419,195

Enghouse Systems Limited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended January 31, 2017 2016 Revenue Software licenses $ 24,208 $ 20,770 Hosted and maintenance services 39,166 37,806 Professional services 13,968 14,435 Hardware 1,498 1,359 78,840 74,370 Direct costs Software licenses 2,109 1,157 Services 22,243 21,790 Hardware 1,001 805 25,353 23,752 Revenue, net of direct costs 53,487 50,618 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 19,491 20,141 Research and development 10,836 11,401 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 614 826 Special charges 98 407 31,039 32,775 Results from operating activities 22,448 17,843 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships (7,457) (6,840) Finance income 39 33 Finance expenses (107) (81) Other income 170 33 Income before income taxes 15,093 10,988 Provision for income taxes 3,360 2,527 Net income for the period $ 11,733 $ 8,461 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation (loss) gain from foreign operations (6,689) 8,799 Transfer to net income of realized gains on available for sale investments - (14) Unrealized loss on available for sale investments (93) (139) Deferred income tax recovery 12 20 Other comprehensive (loss) income (6,770) 8,666 Comprehensive income $ 4,963 $ 17,127 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.31

Enghouse Systems Limited Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)





Share

Capital

-number





Share capital

$





Contributed surplus

$

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

$





Retained earnings

$







Total

$ Balance - November 1, 2016 26,906,962 69,555 3,875 7,469 187,649 268,548 Net income - - - - 11,733 11,733 Other Comprehensive Income (net of tax): Cumulative Translation Adjustment - - - (6,689) - (6,689) Transfer to net income of realized gains on available for- sale investments

-

-

-

-

-

- Unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments - - - (93) - (93) Deferred income tax recovery - - - 12 - 12 Comprehensive income for the period - - - (6,770) 11,733 4,963 Employee share options: Value of services recognized - 188 - - 188 Proceeds on issuing shares 29,500 458 (94) - - 364 Dividends - - - - (3,771) (3,771) Balance - January 31, 2017 26,936,462 70,013 3,969 699 195,611 270,292 Balance - November 1, 2015 26,587,262 64,203 4,029 20,254 154,866 243,352 Net income - - - - 8,461 8,461 Other Comprehensive Income (net of tax): Cumulative Translation Adjustment - - - 8,799 - 8,799 Transfer to net income of realized gains on available for- sale investments

-

-

-

(14)

-

(14) Unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments - - - (139) - (139) Deferred income tax recovery - - - 20 - 20 Comprehensive income for the period - - - 8,666 8,461 17,127 Employee share options: Value of services recognized - - 325 - - 325 Proceeds on issuing shares 224,200 3,083 (586) - - 2,497 Dividends - - - - (3,217) (3,217) Balance - January 31, 2016 26,811,462 67,286 3,768 28,920 160,110 260,084

Enghouse Systems Limited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended January 31, 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period $ 11,733 $ 8,461 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 614 826 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships 7,457 6,840 Stock-based compensation expense 188 325 Provision for income tax 3,360 2,527 Finance expenses and other income (63) 48 23,289 19,027 Changes in non-cash operating working capital (8,018) (10,623) Income tax paid (4,596) (1,497) Net cash flows from operating activities 10,675 6,907 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (565) (1,318) Purchase of other software (489) (134) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired of nil (2016 $1,723) - (26,019) Purchase consideration for prior period acquisitions (393) (690) Net purchase of short-term investments (608) (1,045) Net cash flows used in investing activities (2,055) (29,206) Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of share capital 364 2,497 Repayment of loans (1,667) - Payment of cash dividend (3,767) (3,190) Net cash flows used in financing activities (5,070) (693) Effect of currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents

(1,342)

3,175 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 2,208 (19,817) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 78,436 94,131 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 80,644 $ 74,314