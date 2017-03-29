Enghouse Systems Limited Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its March 9, 2017 annual shareholders' meeting. Issuers listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange are required to issue a news release providing this information. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated January 25, 2017 was elected as a director. Enghouse Systems Limited received proxies with regard to voting on the six directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Stephen Sadler 19,027,184 98.616% 266,986 1.384% Eric Demirian 18,910,266 98.010% 383,904 1.990% Reid Drury 18,513,066 95.952% 781,104 4.048% John Gibson 17,401,020 90.188% 1,893,150 9.812% Pierre Lassonde 16,916,725 87.678% 2,377,445 12.322% Paul Stoyan 18,370,151 95.211% 924,019 4.789%

About Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety

of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a larger, more diverse enterprise software company through

strategic acquisitions and managed growth. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange

(TSX:ENGH). Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from its website at

www.enghouse.com.