ENGIE Services Part of the Winning Team for the Redevelopment of Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH)

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - ENGIE Services is pleased to be a member of the Plenary Health team that has been awarded a fixed-price contract by Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) to design, build, finance and maintain the CAMH Phase 1C redevelopment project. The project reached financial close on March 2, 2017.

The Plenary Health team includes:

Developer: Plenary Group (Canada) Ltd. And PCL Investments Canada Inc.

Design-Builder: PCL Constructors Canada Inc. (Toronto)

Architect: Stantec Architecture Inc.

Financial Advisor: Plenary Group (Canada) Ltd.

Facility Manager: ENGIE Services Inc.

"We are very proud to be part of the team that will contribute to improving access to quality health services for Ontarians through the construction and efficient management of new facilities. This project is a great example of how Public-Private Partnerships (P3s) can provide cost-effective solutions to benefit communities," says Pierre Loyer, the interim President and Chief Executive Officer of ENGIE Services.

The redevelopment project will see the construction of two modern buildings along Queen Street West in Toronto featuring inpatient and outpatient services for those most in need: people who are acutely ill as well as those experiencing the most complex forms of mental illness. The project will result in the construction of approximately 655,000 square feet of new build space, which will include:

235 in-patient beds

Ambulatory programs

Relocation of the emergency department to the Queen Street site

Research and educational facilities

Information and resource facilities

Site improvements, including parks and green space improvements

Construction will begin in fall 2017 with an expected substantial completion date of spring 2020. ENGIE Services subsidiary ENGIE MultiTech, a leading multi-service mechanical and electrical contractor based in Toronto, will be involved in the construction phase of the project as a subcontractor. On completion of construction, ENGIE Services will operate the new decentralized energy centre that will deliver heating, cooling and emergency power to the new facilities and steam to three existing facilities. ENGIE will also provide ongoing maintenance and repairs, life cycle and energy guarantees for the new facilities over the 30-year concession. The project is expected to achieve a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) Gold certification for design excellence and sustainability.

About ENGIE Services

ENGIE Services is a provider of energy efficiency, facility management services and outsourcing solutions for companies and communities. Our experts design, develop and manage tailored, smart and sustainable solutions for our customers' benefit from airports to institutional customers, office parks and industrial sites.

ENGIE Services is part of ENGIE in North America, which manages a range of energy businesses in the U.S. and Canada, including electricity generation and cogeneration, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) distribution and sales, retail energy sales and energy optimization services. ENGIE (formerly GDF SUEZ) employs more than 153K people worldwide and achieved revenues of CAN $94.8 billion in 2016.