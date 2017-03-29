Enhanced Affordable Housing and Repair Programs for Nova Scotia

DARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Seniors, low-income homeowners, and people with disabilities in Nova Scotia will be able to remain in their homes longer thanks to improvements to existing home repair and adaptation programs. The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia are investing $7.8 million to give Nova Scotians more access to affordable housing and to support independent living.

Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth - Cole Harbour, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Joyce Treen, MLA for Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage, on behalf of the Honourable Joanne Bernard, Nova Scotia Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia, made the announcement today.

Quick facts:

The funding announced today will go toward three existing programs: Homeowner Residential Rehabilitation Assistance Program (an additional $6.9 million); Emergency Repair Program ($800,000); Access-A-Home ($100,000).

Homeowners may be eligible for financial assistance based on their household income and, in some cases, the value and location of their home. Eligible repairs may include structural, electrical, plumbing, heating, and fire safety.

The government of Canada and Nova Scotia contributed a total of $42.8 million to the federal-provincial cost-shared funding for existing affordable housing and repair programs under the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement.

Quotes:

"We recognize how important it is for seniors and people with disabilities to be able to live independently close to their families and friends. The enhancement of these programs will help improve their well-being and sense of security while supporting the local economy." - Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth - Cole Harbour

"We know that most seniors would prefer to stay in their home as long as possible. With this funding, more seniors will be able to enhance their housing units so that they can live there longer." - Joyce Treen, MLA for Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage

Associated links:

CMHC has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry. Prudent risk management, strong corporate governance and transparency are cornerstones of CMHC's operations. For more information, please call 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc.ca.





For more information about Housing Nova Scotia's repair and adaptation programs, homeowners can contact 1-844-424-5110.

Stay connected: