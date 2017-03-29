Enhanced Affordable Housing and Repair Programs for Nova Scotia

March 29, 2017 13:05 ET
DARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Seniors, low-income homeowners, and people with disabilities in Nova Scotia will be able to remain in their homes longer thanks to improvements to existing home repair and adaptation programs. The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia are investing $7.8 million to give Nova Scotians more access to affordable housing and to support independent living.
Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth - Cole Harbour, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Joyce Treen, MLA for Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage, on behalf of the Honourable Joanne Bernard, Nova Scotia Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia, made the announcement today.
"We recognize how important it is for seniors and people with disabilities to be able to live independently close to their families and friends. The enhancement of these programs will help improve their well-being and sense of security while supporting the local economy." - Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth - Cole Harbour
"We know that most seniors would prefer to stay in their home as long as possible. With this funding, more seniors will be able to enhance their housing units so that they can live there longer." - Joyce Treen, MLA for Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage
