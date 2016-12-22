Enhanced experience for hikers in the Parc regional des Greves in Monteregie

The Government of Canada supports the community project by the Solidarity Cooperative of the Parc regional des Greves

Key players in the communities have long been asking for concrete, lasting improvements to the community and recreational infrastructures. The Government of Canada is proud to support projects that, like this one by the Solidarity Cooperative of the Parc régional des Grèves, contribute to the vitality and buoyancy of all of the country's regions.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, announced that the Solidarity Cooperative of the Parc régional des Grèves was awarded $130,000 in financial assistance in the form of a non-repayable contribution to upgrade the park's hiking and discovery infrastructures, including by putting in a foot bridge linking the two sectors.

The funding awarded under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) enabled the cooperative to put in a 1.3-kilometre wooden foot bridge across some wetlands to link the park's two sectors, located in Sorel-Tracy and Contrecoeur. The assistance also went towards adding signage, interpretation stations, a resting site and three culverts with guardrails and arches. All of this work was intended to protect some fragile environments, increase hikers' safety and enhance their experience.

Established in 2006, the Solidarity Cooperative of the Parc régional des Grèves brings together multiple players in the Sorel-Tracy region around a shared project: creating a park that is accessible to everyone, in an outstanding natural setting. In addition to being called upon to become a laboratory and showcase for innovative sustainable development and green technology experiments, the park aims to reclaim the space for the local population. The park is part of the community and draws the attention of tourists from all over Quebec, due to the innovative and ecological nature of the sports and outdoor activities offered to visitors.

"The Government of Canada supports projects by organizations that, like this one by the Solidarity Cooperative of the Parc régional des Grèves, mobilize and unite our communities, but also, in general, that stimulate economic activity in the country. Community and recreational infrastructures, like the foot bridge linking the park's two sectors, help enhance the quality of life and create gathering places. All in all, today, like 150 years ago, getting together with others is beneficial for everyone."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"The Parc régional des Grèves is a living environment for the community. This is why we are pleased to have been able to count on the support from CED to enhance the facilities, for the benefit of the region's citizens and visitors who come to explore our corner of the country. We invite everyone to come and visit us over the holidays to discover our new foot bridge."

Fabienne Desroches, President, Solidarity Cooperative of the Parc régional des Grèves

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

