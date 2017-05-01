Enhanced Infor CloudSuite Automotive Gains Honda Certification

Update Delivers Enhanced Line Side Labeling, Shipment Fulfillment, Repetitive Manufacturing and Quality Management Capabilities

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced a significant update to Infor CloudSuite™ Automotive to incorporate certification from American Honda Motor Company as an approved electronic data interchange (EDI)/barcode software solution to simplify the manufacturing process. This latest update delivers the application on the Infor Xi™ technology stack, which provides a more robust design and is infused with big data analytics. Infor CloudSuite Automotive provides enhancements for shipment fulfillment, line side labeling, repetitive manufacturing and quality management in addition to the Honda certification.

The latest iteration of Infor CloudSuite Automotive provides a broad range of access to core industry applications which provide suppliers to Honda the ability to electronically share data such as demand, supply and delivery information. The fast-paced, high volume nature of automotive manufacturing mandates the use of EDI as a foundational element for exchanging order, delivery and invoicing information between suppliers and OEMs. The certification from American Honda Motor Company better enables users to automate data transactions across the manufacturing supply chain. The solution also reduces the initial cost of ownership, as customers are not required to purchase onsite servers or hardware, and can diminish the need for additional IT support.

"The automotive industry thrives on a highly complex global supply chain, which requires manufacturers to engage with and process data from a vast number of third-party sources, which can pose challenges for the software that manages each exchange. This was a major focal point when designing this update of Infor CloudSuite Automotive, and by gaining certification from Honda, we enable users to simplify the way they process data on an enterprise level," said Daan Snijders, senior vice president, product development Infor. "This development in conjunction with several other process-driven enhancements allows us to offer a robust, cloud-based platform to best address the needs of modern automotive manufacturers."

Infor CloudSuite Automotive and the Infor Automotive suite are the latest additions to Infor's broad portfolio of automotive solutions. Eighty of the top 100 automotive suppliers use Infor automotive solutions, and more Honda suppliers use Infor automotive products than all other software providers combined. The adoption of the Infor Xi tech stack will also usher in major UI improvements, including an augmented user interface that is built using HTML5 and adopts the use of Hook & Loop Xi controls, to establish a more contemporary aesthetic.

The new Infor CloudSuite Automotive will include a new automotive shipment fulfillment workbench that allows users to view details of projected shipments, receive alerts on related activities and view subsequent steps to be executed. Other improvements include handling unit enhancements that offer flexibility and automation for the way parts are selected and packaged for shipment, and line side labeling, allowing users to print customer specific labels at precise locations within the manufacturing process. Infor CloudSuite Automotive provides a repetitive manufacturing process to better address quality management and allow for users to report production by shift, work cell, or multiple workstations. This affords full control over the way materials and products are transferred to, issued to or received from a work cell.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

