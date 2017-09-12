Enhanced Online Learning Platform to Benefit Over 137,000 Colorado Community College Students

CCCS Renews Partnership with Tech-Leader D2L to Deliver Superior Online Learning Environment

WATERLOO, ON--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - D2L, a global learning technology leader, announced that the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has renewed its partnership with D2L to continue to transform its blended and online learning programs for 137,000 students at 13 community colleges and 39 locations across Colorado.

D2L's Brightspace platform will also enable CCCOnline, the online consortium of the 13 CCCS colleges, to manage and share technology resources to deliver a consistently superior learning environment across all campuses.

In a head-to-head process that included faculty, students and other stakeholders across the 13 institutions, the CCCS selection committee chose to renew its long-term partnership with D2L. High marks were given to D2L's learning management system (LMS) that offered in-class, online, responsive mobile, and hybrid-based learning options to cater to the needs and realities of individual learners in both rural and urban centers across the state.

"Given our unique organizational structure, and steadfast mission, we needed a partner that offered an innovative, single learning management system, but also provided our Colleges with some autonomy to manage their own environments. Only D2L demonstrated the ability to do that," says Julie Ouska, Chief Information Officer/VP Information Technology for the Colorado Community College System. "Brightspace enables us to scale a central LMS across all CCCS community colleges, roll out updates and fixes regularly with little to no downtime. This ensures every student and faculty member will enjoy a seamless learning experience, which is critically important to creating a positive environment."

The enriched features and functionality of the Brightspace platform will allow CCCS to focus on next-generation course design, pedagogy, engagement, adaptive and personalized learning.

"One of the strategic pillars for CCCS' leaders is to 'create education without barriers through transformational partnerships,' and we're delighted to be their chosen LMS partner," said John Baker, CEO of D2L. "We look forward to helping CCCS pioneer more firsts and fulfill its mission to provide students with an accessible, responsive learning experience."

About Brightspace

D2L's Brightspace is a learning management system (LMS) that helps schools and institutions deliver personalized learning in a classroom or online to people anywhere in the world. Created for the digital learner, Brightspace is cloud-based, runs on mobile devices and offers rich multimedia to increase engagement, productivity and knowledge retention. The platform makes it easy to design courses, create content and grade assignments, giving instructors more time to focus on what's most important: greater teaching and learning. At the same time, analytics reports track and deliver insights into the performance levels of departments, courses or individuals.

Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, Aragon Research included Brightspace in its highly coveted Hot Vendors in Learning list.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is the software leader that makes the learning experience better. The company's cloud-based platform is easier to use, more flexible and smart. With Brightspace, companies can personalize the experience for every learner to deliver real results. The company is a world leader in learning analytics: its platform predicts learner performance so that companies can take action in real-time to keep employees on track. Brightspace is used by learners in higher education, K-12 and the enterprise sector, including the Fortune 1000. D2L has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Brazil and Singapore. www.D2L.com

© 2017 D2L Corporation

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

ALL D2L MARKS ARE TRADEMARKS OF D2L CORPORATION. PLEASE VISIT D2L.COM/TRADEMARKS FOR A LIST OF D2L MARKS.