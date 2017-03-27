ENPAR Closes Private Placement

GUELPH, ON--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - ENPAR Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ENP) ("ENPAR" or "the Company" or "the Corporation") announces that the private placement announced March 7, 2017 and March 23, 2017 with total proceeds of $265,000 CAD is now closed. All the conditions have been met to the satisfaction of the TSXV.

The placement will be for 2,650,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one Common Share in the capital stock of the Corporation and a one-half share Purchase Warrant ("Warrant"), which is exercisable for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing. Two Purchase Warrants will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 per share.

The proceeds of this offering will be used for marketing and manufacturing initiatives, and for general working capital. The private placement is subject to regulatory approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About ENPAR Technologies Inc.

ENPAR is a "Technology Company" applying its patented and proprietary "Electrochemical Technologies" to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. The common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ENP".

