ENPAR Commences Construction of World Class ESD Water Treatment Plant

GUELPH, ON--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Dr. Gene Shelp, President and CEO of ENPAR Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ENP) ("ENPAR" or "the Company") is very pleased to announce that the Company has received the initial payment of CAD $800,000 from Chemsbro of Saudi Arabia for the purchase of its patented ESD (Electro-Static Deionization) water treatment plant.

Dr. Shelp commented, "This initial payment officially launches the design and procurement phases. The Company believes that following installation/commissioning in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in early 2018, this facility will represent the largest plant of its kind in the world. This world class showcase will act as a catalyst for aggressive marketing and sales throughout the Middle East."

About ENPAR Technologies Inc.

ENPAR is a "Technology Company" applying its patented and proprietary "Electrochemical Technologies" to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. The common shares of the Company trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ENP".

