ENPAR: Grants of Stock Options

GUELPH, ON--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - ENPAR Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ENP) ("ENPAR" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 5,775,000 incentive stock options to 8 employees, 5 directors. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.10. The term of the options is for a period 10 years from the date of grant. In addition, 300,000 stock options have been granted to Investor Relations services group FronTier Merchant Capital Group (Ref: Press Release dated March 31, 2017). The options are exercisable at a price of $0.10. The term of the options is for a period of 2 years from the date of grant. The grants are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company currently has an outstanding capital of 112,853,919 common shares with 12,900,000 common shares reserved for issuance on the exercise of outstanding stock options.

ENPAR is a "Technology Company" applying its patented and proprietary "Electrochemical Technologies" to the treatment of water used in the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. The Company's common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ENP".

