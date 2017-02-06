Enphase Energy Receives Best Inverter 2017 Seals of Approval in the Netherlands, France and the UK from EuPD Research

Company ranks among the leading solar brands based on results from EuPD Research's installer survey on brand awareness, customers' choice and distribution

EINDHOVEN, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Enphase Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ENPH), a leading global energy technology company, today announced that it was awarded EuPD Research's seals of approval for best inverter 2017 in the Netherlands, France and the UK.

EuPD Research, a renowned research agency, focuses primarily on the solar industry, conducts worldwide surveys and prepares an independent evaluation on installers' perceptions of different solar brands.

"These respected industry seals of approval confirm Enphase's commitment to quality, product innovation and technological leadership that help to create trustworthy products such as our inverters, and innovative new products, including our AC Battery," said Peter van Berkel, general manager, EMEA, Enphase Energy. "Enphase stands for high-quality products, close proximity to our markets, and excellent customer-oriented service. These EuPD seals are awarded on the basis of installer feedback, making the achievement even more important to us."

Enphase delivers intelligent energy management systems that are easier to install, monitor and maintain, and provide solar professionals a competitive edge in their business. The Enphase systems facilitate right-sized solar arrays, offer maximum design flexibility and provide an unmatched customer satisfaction experience and superior lifetime energy performance.

