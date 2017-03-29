ENR To Honor the Nation's Best Construction Projects at 52nd Annual Award of Excellence Gala

Awards Events to Be Held April 13-14, 2017 in New York

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Winners of the 2016 National Best of the Best Projects competition, honoring the building teams that created the year's top construction projects, were announced today by Engineering News-Record (ENR, http://enr.com), the industry-leading information source from BNP Media.

Judges including prominent architects, engineers, general contractors and other construction industry professionals worked with the ENR editorial team to identify the pinnacle of design and construction achievement in the U.S. among more than 700 regional projects completed between May 2015 through June 2016. Top regional winners in each category advanced to the national competition, where judges evaluated projects' merit in terms of teamwork, safety, overcoming challenges, innovation and quality.

2016's National Best of the Best Projects, featured in the March 6, 2017 issue of ENR, include:

Water/Environment and Project of the Year

Blue Plains Tunnel, Washington, D.C., submitted by DC Water

Airport/Transit

Number 7 Subway Line Extension, New York City, submitted by Hill/LiRo/HDR Joint Venture

Cultural/Worship

San Francisco MOMA Expansion, San Francisco, submitted by Webcor Builders

Energy/Industrial

Elk Station 2 & 3, Abernathy, Texas, submitted by TIC - The Industrial Co.

Excellence in Safety

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, submitted by AECOM Hunt.

Government/Public Building

Onondaga Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse, N.Y., submitted by Gilbane Building Co.

Green Project

Google Kirkland Campus - Building D, Kirkland, Wash., submitted by DLR Group

Health Care

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Buerger Center for Advanced Pediatric Care, Philadelphia, submitted by Turner Construction Co.

Higher Education/Research

Allen Institute, Seattle, submitted by McKinstry

Highway/Bridge

CDOT Twin Tunnels Expansion Program, Idaho Springs, Colo., submitted by Kraemer North America LLC

Interior/Tenant Improvement

Nixon Peabody, Washington, D.C., submitted by Davis Construction

Landscape/Urban Development

African Adventure at Fresno Chaffee Zoo, Fresno, Calif., submitted by Harris Construction Co. Inc.

K-12 Education

Wayne County - Grantham Middle School & Spring Creek Middle School, Goldsboro, N.C., submitted by Metcon Inc.

Manufacturing

New Belgium East Coast Brewery, Asheville, N.C., submitted by Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Office/Retail/Mixed-Use

The Tower at PNC Plaza, Pittsburgh, Submitted by Gensler

Renovation/Restoration

The Gin at the Hutto Co-Op District, Hutto, Texas, submitted by American Constructors

Residential/Hospitality

Community First! Village, Austin, submitted by Stantec

Small Project (under $10 million)

Baltimore Visitor Center Renovation, Baltimore, submitted by Wohlsen Construction Co.

Specialty Construction

Antony Gormley Sculpture Fabrication & Installation, Cambridge, Mass., submitted by Summit Metal Fabricators

Sports/Entertainment

Polk Penguin Conservation Center at the Detroit Zoo, Detroit, submitted by DeMaria/Wharton-Smith JV

Winners will be recognized at the ENR Award of Excellence Gala in New York on April 13 and at a congratulatory breakfast the next morning, sponsored by Turner Construction Co., TIC - The Industrial Co., Laticrete Supercap, Pype Inc., and Summit Metal Fabricators. For more information on attending the ENR Award of Excellence Gala and Best of the Best Awards Breakfast, visit www.aoe2017.com. On Twitter, follow @ENRNews, #ENRBOTB.

