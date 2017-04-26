ENSERVCO Provides Update on First Quarter Preliminary Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - ENSERVCO Corporation ( NYSE MKT : ENSV)

ENSERVCO Corporation ( NYSE MKT : ENSV), a diversified national provider of well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today issued an update on preliminary first quarter financial results and recent operational achievements.

In the first quarter of 2017, revenue is expected to grow approximately 60% over last year's first quarter revenue of $8.3 million and adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase more than 200% over adjusted EBITDA of $661,000 in last year's first quarter.

The improved revenue and adjusted EBITDA is primarily due to increased activity by E&Ps in ENSERVCO's areas of operation, which is driving growth and margins in the Company's core well enhancement services. In addition, cooler temperatures and continued demand for frac water heating services have extended the Company's frac water heating activity in the western U.S. The Company also expects to report strong revenue and positive gross margins in its new water transfer service, which has grown from $153,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016 to more than $700,000 in the first quarter of 2017.

"Our water transfer business has quickly become an important growth engine for ENSERVCO," said Rick Kasch, CEO. "We are adding new customers for the service and are seeing good demand with new projects upcoming in Colorado, Wyoming and North Dakota. The addition of water transfer to our services portfolio has opened up opportunities to bundle the service with frac water heating, and we're seeing interest in that from producers seeking to streamline their service procurement. We're also moving forward with plans to begin offering water transfer in the Marcellus Shale, where we're hiring staff and gearing up our marketing plans."

The Company also announced it has expanded into the Permian Basin, where it has received commitments for hot oiling work from both legacy and new customers. The Company is staging assets in the Midland operating area and will add equipment as demand dictates.

"We're pleased to formalize our expansion into the Permian, which is one of the most active and prolific oil producing regions in the country," said Austin Peitz, senior vice president, field operations. "We believe the Permian offers similar -- if not greater -- potential as the Eagle Ford Basin, where our revenue in 2016 doubled year over year to $4.6 million. We also see significant opportunities for acidizing work in the Permian, although at present we are capacity constrained due to high utilization of our acidizing fleet in the Eagle Ford and elsewhere.

"Another positive recent trend we're seeing is more balance in our revenue mix," Peitz added. "Water transfer and maintenance-related hot oiling are year-round activities that can help generate cash flow and EBITDA during our seasonally slower second and third quarters."

ENSERVCO expects to report full first quarter financial results on May 11, 2017. A news release with details on the associated conference call and webcast will be issued in the coming days.

About ENSERVCO

Through its various operating subsidiaries, ENSERVCO provides a wide range of oilfield services, including hot oiling, acidizing, frac water heating, water transfer, bacteria and scaling treatment, water hauling and oilfield support equipment rental. The Company has a broad geographic footprint covering seven major domestic oil and gas basins and serves customers in Colorado, Kansas, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Wyoming and West Virginia. Additional information is available at www.enservco.com

