Enservio Announces All-Star Cast of Speakers Headlining 2017 Property Innovation Summit

May 1-3 event in Dallas stars award-winning filmmaker, Navy Seal Commander, bestselling authors, NFL legend Roger Staubach, Insuretech, AI and insurance innovation experts, among speakers

NEEDHAM, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Enservio, Inc. today announced a lineup of world renowned speakers for its 11th annual Property Innovation Summit, May 1-3, at the Westin Stonebriar in Dallas, TX. The invitation-only event is the premier property insurance thought leadership conference, bringing together an exclusive group of 150 senior property executives from the nation's top insurance carriers for two days of networking, idea sharing and executive leadership training.

"The theme of this year's Summit is 'leading in the age of exponential innovation,'" said Joel Makhluf, Vice President of Marketing. "Our agenda is packed with world renowned speakers who will explore the implications of technological advancements like artificial intelligence and rapid innovation happening in the insurance space. We'll provide our executive attendees with a roadmap for successfully leading their organizations in this exciting new age."

This year's first-day keynoter is the futurist Jason Silva, host of the internationally acclaimed Emmy-nominated National Geographic series, "Brain Games," and creator of the web series "Shots of Awe," micro-documentaries exploring creativity, innovation, technology, futurism, metaphysics, existentialism and the human condition. A television personality, filmmaker and philosopher, Silva has been dubbed "part Timothy Leary, part Ray Kurzweil, and part Neo from 'The Matrix.'"

Day 2 keynoter is Navy Seal Commander Rorke T. Denver. Denver starred in "Act of Valor," a hit film based on true SEAL adventures. His books include the New York Times bestseller, "Damn Few: Making the Modern SEAL Warrior" and "Worth Dying For: A Navy SEALs Call to a Nation." Commander Denver has run every phase of training for the U.S. Navy SEALs and led special-forces missions in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and other international hot spots.

Other notable speakers taking the stage at Property Innovation Summit include David Burkus, bestselling author and management professor named one of the emerging thought leaders most likely to shape the future of business by Thinkers50. Burkus will share the findings from his latest book, "Under New Management," which challenges widely accepted notions of business management and proves how they are outdated, outmoded and out of commission.

Dr. Anand Rao who holds a PhD in artificial intelligence and is the AI and Innovation Lead for PwC's Insurance Analytics Group, will discuss the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the property insurance space along with the implications and opportunities these new technologies represent for the industry.

Super Bowl MVP, Hall of Famer and former quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys Roger Staubach will enliven the audience with his stories of achieving triumphs on the field and in the boardroom. In 1977, Roger entered the real estate business and founded The Staubach Company, growing his company to 1,600 employees serving more than 3,000 clients. In 2008 his company merged with Jones Lang LaSalle, where he is now Executive Chairman.

To inquire about attending: Contact Joel Makhluf at jmakhluf@enservio.com or call (781) 292-6050.

Key Facts:

What: 11th Annual Property Innovation Summit

Who: Presented by Enservio for property insurance industry senior executives

Where: The Westin Stonebriar, Dallas, TX

When: May 1-3, 2017

About Enservio, Inc.

Enservio® blends digital technology with human expertise to provide risk-free solutions for the entire contents claims process. Insurance carriers rely on the Enservio platform to achieve the optimal business outcome for their contents programs, driving superior policyholder satisfaction and efficient workflow. Founded in 2004, we are headquartered in Needham, MA, with offices and professional staff across the U.S. For additional information, please visit the company's web site www.enservio.com or call 888.567.7557. Connect with Enservio via LinkedIn (http://us.linkedin.com/company/enservio), Twitter (https://twitter.com/enservio), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/enservio).

