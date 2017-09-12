Enservio offers IrmaContents.com for free to assist with Irma recovery & claims efforts

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - Enservio, Inc., a Solera owned company and leading provider of contents claim management software, inventory and valuation services and payments solutions for property insurers, today announced the launch of IrmaContents.com, a free contents inventory creation tool to assist citizens with the difficult task of inventorying their lost or damaged personal property.

"In the aftermath of a catastrophe, one of the most difficult tasks victims have to undergo is the documentation process for all of their lost possessions, a critical requirement for them to file a claim with their insurance company or get a tax write-off for uncovered losses," says Robert Chase, Managing Director of Enservio. "Just as we did for Hurricane Harvey, together with our parent company, Solera, we are making IrmaContents.com available at no charge to all citizens, insurance carrier personnel and government entities affected by Hurricane Irma to create contents inventories and expedite the process of getting their possessions back as quickly as possible."

IrmaContents.com is a self-service inventory solution that allows users to document lost possessions and generate a contents inventory document to accompany a proof of loss that can be used to support an insurance claim. The web-based app is powered by Enservio's SaaS contents platform and offers important features like intelligent autocomplete typing, receipt and image uploading.

"Both IrmaContents.com and HarveyContents.com are available to any citizen affected by either the Irma or Harvey catastrophes," says Chase. "From renters and homeowners to small and large businesses and government flood insurance efforts, anyone needing to document lost possessions will be able to do it quickly and easily at IrmaContents.com or HarveyContents.com."

In addition to Enservio's web offering, the company has deployed onsite contents specialists to the many communities in Florida most impacted by Hurricane Irma to help adjusters and insurance carriers service their policyholders with comprehensive inventory and valuation of lost contents, expediting cycle times and providing much needed support during these times of hardship.

