Enservio to Sponsor & Exhibit at National PLRB Claims Conference

NEEDHAM, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Enservio, Inc., a leading provider of contents claim management software, inventory and valuation services and payments solutions for property insurers, today announced it will exhibit at the upcoming PLRB Claims Conference & Insurance Services Expo to be held at the John B. Hynes Convention Center, March 26-29, Boston, MA. Enservio is a Gold sponsor and will be exhibiting at Booth #531.

On the expo floor Enservio will showcase ContentsExpress®, the industry's leading contents management solution as well as Enservio's world-class inventory and valuation services designed to help insurance adjusters and claims professionals close claims accurately and drive policyholder satisfaction.

On a related note, Enservio recently announced the agenda and speakers for its 11th annual Property Innovation Summit, May 1-3, at the Westin Stonebriar in Dallas, TX. The insurance industry's premier thought leadership conference features an award-winning filmmaker as the keynoter, a Navy Seal Commander, several bestselling authors, experts on innovation and artificial intelligence, and NFL football legend Roger Staubach. The invitation-only event brings together an exclusive group of 150 senior property executives from the nation's top insurance carriers for two days of networking, idea sharing and executive leadership training.

What: PLRB Claims Conference & Insurance Services Expo

Who: Property & Liability Resource Bureau

Where: Booth #531, Hynes Convention Center, Boston

When: March 26-29, 2017

For more information on the PLRB conference visit: http://www.plrbclaimsconference.org/

About Enservio, Inc.

Enservio® blends digital technology with human expertise to provide risk-free solutions for the entire contents claims process. Insurance carriers rely on the Enservio platform to achieve the optimal business outcome for their contents programs, driving superior policyholder satisfaction and efficient workflow. Founded in 2004, we are headquartered in Needham, MA, with offices and professional staff across the U.S. For additional information, please visit the company's web site www.enservio.com or call 888.567.7557. Connect with Enservio via LinkedIn (http://us.linkedin.com/company/enservio), Twitter (https://twitter.com/enservio), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/enservio).

Enservio is a registered trademark of Enservio, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective holders.