Enssolutions Group Announces Filing of Year-End Financial Statements and MD&A

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Enssolutions Group Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ENV.H)(OTC PINK:NSLSF) ("Enssolutions" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of an environmentally responsible emulsion product for a wide variety of industrial and commercial market demands, is pleased to announce the filing of its Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, and the comparative 2015 year along with management's discussion and analysis.

Financial Results

Certain of the Company's financial results for the twelve month periods ending December 31, 2016, and 2015 are presented in the table below:

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Revenue $ 2,705,763 $ 2,531,447 Operating loss (1,715,398 ) (1,345,799 ) Net loss (1,960,658 ) (1,764,059 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.02 ) (0.02 )

December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Assets $ 920,955 $ 1,054,385 Liabilities $ 7,268,194 $ 5,134,601 Shareholders' deficit $ (6,347,239 ) $ (4,080,216 )

The Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2016, are available at www.sedar.com.

About Enssolutions

Enssolutions manufactures, distributes and applies environmentally responsible products to meet a wide variety of industrial and commercial market demands. Enssolutions provides engineered environmental solutions for mine tailings control, process dust and erosion control, granular stabilization, road construction/maintenance and stockpile sealing. It has production facilities in Beamsville, Ontario and Glendale, Arizona that service some of North America's largest mining, steel, cement, and road construction/maintenance companies as well as numerous public road authorities.

