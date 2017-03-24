Enssolutions Group Inc. Announces Refiling of 2015 Management Discussion and Analysis

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Enssolutions Group Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ENV.H)(OTC PINK:NSLSF), a manufacturer and distributor of environmentally responsible emulsion products for a wide variety of industrial and commercial market demands, announced today that it has amended and refiled its management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2015. The refiling was made in connection with a review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") of the Company's continuous disclosure pursuant to the Company's application to lift the cease trade order to which it has been subject since May 8, 2015.

The MD&A was refiled at the request of the OSC to, among other things, provide more comprehensive disclosure as to the Company's operations, including management of cash flow, a breakdown of operating expenses and factors which contribute to the variance of financial results as between various financial periods. In addition, the refiled MD&A provides more fulsome disclosure as to certain of the risk factors facing the Company, including its continued reliance on third party factoring arrangements as well as on financial support from the Company's majority shareholder and director, David Lincoln. The Company's CEO and CFO certificates were also filed with the refiled MD&A.

The refiled MD&A can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Enssolutions

Enssolutions manufactures, distributes and applies environmentally responsible products to meet a wide variety of industrial and commercial market demands. Enssolutions provides engineered environmental solutions for mine tailings control, process dust and erosion control, granular stabilization, road construction/maintenance and stockpile sealing. It has production facilities in Beamsvile, Ontario and Phoenix, Arizona that service some of North America's largest mining, steel, cement, and road construction/maintenance companies as well as numerous public road authorities.

For more information on Enssolutions, please visit www.enssolutions.com.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.