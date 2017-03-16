Enstoa Grows Presence in India and Southeast Asia

With infrastructure projects in India on the rise, Enstoa boosts physical presence in the region to drive efficient investment and management of capital projects

BENGALURU, INDIA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Enstoa, the leading systems integrator for capital projects worldwide, today announced that it is increasing its presence and client focus in India and Southeast Asia with a new office in Bengaluru. The increased regional focus will enable Enstoa to support the uptick in infrastructure and capital projects and ensure Indian companies more effectively and efficiently manage multi-million and billion-dollar projects.

"We have seen a significant influx in multi-million and billion-dollar construction projects across India. PwC estimates that the infrastructure market will reach USD 6.6 trillion by 2025 and the Government of India has called for USD one trillion spend in infrastructure between 2017 and 2022," said Jordan Cram, CEO, Enstoa. "With this level of investment, it is imperative for organizations to deploy the right technology and organizational solutions to successfully respond to this demand while getting projects done on time and within budget. With a delivery team on the ground in the region, Enstoa is pleased to be positioned to respond directly to those needs."

For large construction projects, India has historically employed a labor-intensive delivery model. Today, the speed, complexity, and global supply chain of megaprojects has rendered this model obsolete. Because capital projects can bring together hundreds of companies that have likely never worked together before -- each with its own processes, contracts, employees and risks -- owner organizations hit significant roadblocks when trying to deliver projects on time and within budget. By working with Enstoa, Indian companies will benefit from the same processes, capabilities and tools their further advanced global peers have leveraged in other markets.

Enstoa is the only global professional services firm that specializes in capital projects improvement. Our clients are empowered to build and do more through decades' worth of benchmarking data, industry-leading expertise and a proven ability to deliver value within a short period of time. Enstoa is also the longest standing implementer of Oracle Primavera Unifier, which enables organizations worldwide to manage and maintain multibillion dollar capital programs.

Enstoa is hiring and interested candidates can consult the website: http://www.enstoa.com/careers/ for more information.

About Enstoa

Enstoa is the leading systems integrator for capital projects worldwide, providing innovative products and services to organizations around the world managing and maintaining multibillion dollar construction programs. By enhancing communication, streamlining processes and deploying data for fact-based management, we enable organizations to reinvest resources previously spent on managing disparate information into what really matters for them.

Enstoa achieves this through a combination of breakthrough software innovation, systems integration, and internal cultural change devoted to unlocking individual, team, and organizational productivity. Enstoa has a presence in China, the Middle East, India, Europe, North America, and Australia.