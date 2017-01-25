ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Selected by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for Sleep Apnea Screening and Management Program

Pending Official Board Approval, the Nation's Largest Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Practice To Provide Diagnosis, Counseling and Treatment to MTA Employees

TARRYTOWN, NY--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Each and every day, millions of New Yorkers ride trains, subways, buses and other public transportation. And when they do, they place their trust in the operators to get them to their destination safely. In fact, safety is the systems' highest priority.

With this in mind, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) recently conducted an extensive search to identify the best possible clinical resources to screen and treat their employees for sleep apnea and other related sleep conditions.

Today, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) whose 180+ board certified physicians serve patients in 40 offices throughout New York and New Jersey, proudly announced that, pending the approval of the MTA board, it has been chosen to help the MTA -- the nation's largest public transportation system -- treat employee sleep related problems. This, in combination with employee compliance, may serve as a significant step in reducing potential dangers on the region's roads and rails.

With this new initiative, employees of the MTA who are suspected of suffering from sleep apnea and sleep disordered breathing would be referred to ENTA for further testing or diagnosis. Sleep studies would be processed by ENTA physicians expertly qualified to evaluate the entire upper airway. Those found to require treatment, would be offered a full array of non-surgical and, if necessary, surgical treatment options.

Sleep apnea is a common sleep disorder. It affects millions of Americans and can result in significant drowsiness and loss of focus, among other conditions. Sleep apnea occurs when a person's airway closes or narrows during sleep. In patients with severe OSA, this occurs more than 30 times/hour. ENTA provides comprehensive examinations at its offices in the greater New York area, and each of its leading edge sleep facilities offers private rooms and bathrooms, equipped with comfortable beds and hotel-like amenities. Patient safety is monitored by trained sleep technicians.

"We at ENTA are fully committed to satisfying this public trust, and we will work tirelessly to achieve that," noted Robert Green, M.D., President of ENT and Allergy Associates. "We are proud to partner with the MTA and will be instituting policies and oversight that maximize the quality of care to be delivered to each and every patient. We also look forward to working with the MTA to ensure compliance with any recommended treatment."

Added Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA, "Our mission at ENTA is to improve the health and well-being of all our patients. Sleep apnea and related conditions are particularly important to treat because they affect the ability of sufferers to remain alert, and that can have an impact not only on them, but -- in the case of public transportation employees -- the millions more who depend on them for their own safety." He continued, ""We are glad to see the MTA expanding their sleep apnea screening program system wide and see this as a model for other rail agencies and transportation systems to follow in order to make this a safety standard throughout the industry. ENTA is extremely proud to help with this major problem, and believe that we can make an impact in this important area."

"ENTA is well positioned to help meet the needs of the MTA," commented Dr. Lee Shangold, noted sleep expert and partner at ENTA's East Patchogue and Port Jefferson offices. "The mainstay of treatment for sleep apnea has been, and continues to be, some type of a Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) machine. As sleep physicians, and ear nose and throat specialists, we are ideally suited to offer PAP therapy as well as all other treatment options, including surgical, in an attempt to get MTA employees appropriately treated."

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy has over 180 physicians practicing in 40+ office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 80,000 patients per month. Each ENT and Allergy Associates clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has a clinical alliance with The Mount Sinai Hospital for the treatment of diseases of the head and neck and esophageal cancer, a clinical alliance with the Montefiore Medical Center for the tertiary treatment of pediatric patients in New York City and the Hudson Valley, a clinical alliance with the Northwell Health for the tertiary treatment of pediatric patients in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk Counties and a partnership with the American Cancer Society to educate and treat patients with smoking disorders and cancer. The Practice has also expanded its clinical capabilities to include advanced Immunodeficiency trials. ENT and Allergy Associates Management and Marketing teams have been recognized numerous times with awards and accolades including Health Leaders Media 2011 Top Leadership Team in Healthcare, Top Doctor Awards, ACS recognition award, AHAA Audiologist awards, The Westchester County Association Big W Awards and the Healthcare Marketing Report Healthcare Advertising Awards. Visit www.entandallergy.com for more information.