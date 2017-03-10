Welcomes Board Certified Allergist/Immunologist Jamie Kiehm, M.D. to its Bay Ridge East Office

TARRYTOWN, NY--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Over 100,000 people live in the 11220 zip code in Bay Ridge, New York. In fact, the population of that part of Brooklyn is 30% greater in density than the rest of New York City. And that translates, among other things, to a huge number of allergy sufferers.

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) -- whose 180+ physicians serve neighborhoods all over New York and New Jersey and already contain 32 allergists -- fully understands that like all of the communities within its 40 office network, the residents of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn both need and deserve the best medical care possible.

That's why ENTA is delighted to announce that it is once again expanding its roster of superb clinicians by adding board certified allergist/immunologist Jamie Kiehm, M.D. to its Bay Ridge East office, located at 802 64th Street, Brooklyn. Dr. Kiehm joins the Practice on April 1, 2017, and will offer a full range of in-office allergy care to both adult and pediatric patients. In Bay Ridge, Dr. Kiehm will join otolaryngologists Sheldon Palgon, M.D., Wayne Chung, M.D. and Leon Chen, M.D.

Dr. Jamie Kiehm, Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Allergy and Immunology, treats food allergies, environmental allergies, sinusitis, anaphylaxis, eczema, hives, angioedema, asthma, and immunodeficiency. She completed her undergraduate studies at The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, earned her medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed her residency training in Internal Medicine at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. She then served her fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at Northwell Health, formerly North Shore-LIJ Health System. Dr. Kiehm is a member of the American College of Allergy and Immunology, the World Allergy Organization, and the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology.

Dr. Jamie Kiehm stated, "After practicing in Manhattan, I made the decision to join ENTA due to its superb clinical reputation that it has earned over many years. ENTA is a physician owned medical practice that has a focus on quality medicine and ensuring its physicians have direct input into the strategic direction of the practice. The practice has invested wisely in physician and management talent and is truly a leader in implementing clinical and business technologies with an eye toward the future. I am very excited by this career opportunity."

"Jamie Kiehm is the perfect fit for our Bay Ridge East office," noted Dr. Sheldon Palgon, ENT Partner at the Bay Ridge East office of ENTA. "She is a young, bright, superbly trained and gifted physician. The residents of our communities deserve no less, and we are delighted to have her on board."

Added Robert Green, M.D., President of ENTA, "Our Practice demands a level of expertise, experience and excellence from each of its physicians. We feel quite fortunate to have an exceptional specialist like Dr. Kiehm join our team, and we welcome her with open arms."

Robert Glazer, ENTA's Chief Executive Officer commented, "We continue to attract high quality physicians whether from residency or fellowship programs, or from existing clinical practices. Allergy care is a significant component of what makes ENT and Allergy Associates such a comprehensive and trusted medical resource. We feel very fortunate to have such an exceptional specialist working on our team and we welcome her to our neighborhood."

To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, find the office near you or book an appointment, please visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy has over 180 physicians practicing in 40+ office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 80,000 patients per month. Each ENT and Allergy Associates clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has a clinical alliance with The Mount Sinai Hospital for the treatment of diseases of the head and neck and esophageal cancer, a clinical alliance with the Montefiore Medical Center for the tertiary treatment of pediatric patients in New York City and the Hudson Valley, a clinical alliance with the Northwell Health for the tertiary treatment of pediatric patients in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk Counties and a partnership with the American Cancer Society to educate and treat patients with smoking disorders and cancer. The Practice has also expanded its clinical capabilities to include advanced Immunodeficiency trials. ENT and Allergy Associates Management and Marketing teams have been recognized numerous times with awards and accolades including Health Leaders Media 2011 Top Leadership Team in Healthcare, Top Doctor Awards, ACS recognition award, AHAA Audiologist awards, The Westchester County Association Big W Awards and the Healthcare Marketing Report Healthcare Advertising Awards. Visit www.entandallergy.com for more information.

