TARRYTOWN, NY--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is fully committed to serving the ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology healthcare needs of the residents of Staten Island.

It has demonstrated that commitment in recent years by offering Richmond County patients a roster of world-class otolaryngology specialists, sub-specialists and allergists, as well as relocating its clinical offices to a state-of-the-art facility at 1 Teleport Drive, Suite 200, Staten Island, New York 10314.

And today, the nation's premier ENT practice -- whose 180 board certified physicians located in 40+ offices throughout New York and New Jersey treat 80,000 patients a month -- announced another important addition to Staten Island.

Effective May 1, 2017, veteran Otolaryngologist-Head and Neck Surgeon Peter J. Miceli, M.D. will join ENTA as a partner at the Practice's Staten Island office.

Peter J. Miceli, M.D. received his bachelor's degree in Biology from the State University of New York Stony Brook, earned his medical degree at New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York and then completed a residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He joins ENTA following many years of successful solo practice in Staten Island, and serves on the staff at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

At ENTA's Staten Island office he will offer his ENT experience and expertise to both adult and pediatric patients, and joins an extraordinary team of physicians including Otolaryngologists Abraham I. Sinnreich, M.D., Mark E. Carney, M.D., Shawn C. Ciecko, M.D., F.A.C.S., John P. Dodaro, M.D., A. Paul Vastola, M.D., F.A.C.S. and allergist/immunologist Dorothy Chau, M.D.

"The addition of a superb clinician like Peter Miceli is terrific news for the patients of Richmond County," noted Dr. Abraham Sinnreich, ENT partner in Staten Island. "His achievements in both academic and clinical settings are in line with what our patients need and deserve. They will not be disappointed."

Dr. Miceli added, "I have had the honor of serving the needs of our Staten Island communities for many years, and fully recognize that ENTA, with its robust collegial expertise, its investment in cutting edge technology and its superb management and operations protocols, is the practice best suited to ensure that the finest medical care can reach the greatest number of those in need. On both a personal and professional level, I couldn't be more excited or delighted."

Robert Glazer, ENTA's CEO commented, "We relocated and expanded our Staten Island office within the past few years in order to anticipate and accommodate the expanding needs of our patients. Dr. Miceli's credentials and proven track record of clinical success and patient satisfaction make him the perfect person."

